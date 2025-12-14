Man critically injured in North York shooting
Posted December 14, 2025 7:43 am.
Last Updated December 14, 2025 8:08 am.
A man in his 20s has been critically injured following an early morning shooting in North York.
Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Highway 400 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday before gunshots rang out. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators say he was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
There was no immediate suspect description.