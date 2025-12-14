Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man in his 20s has been critically injured following an early morning shooting in North York.

Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Highway 400 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday before gunshots rang out. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say he was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There was no immediate suspect description.