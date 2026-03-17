Ontario to let solo drivers use HOV lanes during off‑peak hours

Vehicles zoom along the nearly empty HOV lanes as morning rush hour traffic crawls along in Toronto on Monday June 29, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 17, 2026 8:56 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2026 9:10 am.

Ontario drivers could soon have more flexibility on provincial highways, with the Ford government proposing a major change that would allow single‑occupant vehicles to use High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes during off‑peak hours — a shift officials say will reduce congestion and make better use of existing road space.

The regulatory amendment, announced by the province on Tuesday, would update the Highway Traffic Act to open HOV lanes to all drivers outside the busiest morning and evening commute periods. The change would take effect before the end of 2026, pending public consultation.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said modelling shows the change would improve travel times for all drivers, increasing average speeds in both HOV and general‑purpose lanes during off‑peak hours.

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“Gridlock is costing our economy billions of dollars every year and robbing Ontario drivers of valuable time and quality of life,” Sarkaria said. “By allowing single‑occupant vehicles to use HOV lanes during off‑peak hours, we would help keep drivers moving across the province.”

The province says 72 per cent of vehicles on Ontario highways in 2022 were single‑occupant. Officials argue that opening HOV lanes during quieter periods will maximize the value of infrastructure already in place.

Morning rush hour traffic crawls in Toronto on Monday, June 29, 2015. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press).

How the new rules work

Under the proposal, solo drivers could use HOV lanes only during designated off‑peak hours. The province says peak periods — the busiest weekday morning and evening commutes — would remain restricted.

Off‑peak times will be determined through traffic analysis and consultations and set out in regulation later this year, and existing rules will continue to apply outside of off‑peak hours. Commercial vehicles longer than 6.5 metres would remain prohibited, the province notes.

Public consultation will begin in the coming months, with final regulations expected later in 2026. If approved, the new rules would roll out before the year’s end.

HOV lanes were introduced in Ontario to encourage carpooling and reduce congestion. They are currently reserved for vehicles with two or more occupants, buses, licensed taxis and airport limousines, motorcycles, emergency vehicles and green-plate electric vehicles.

Ontario currently has 237 kilometres of HOV lanes, with plans to add another 146 kilometres in the coming years. Some stretches — including parts of the QEW, Highway 403 and Highway 410 — also operate as High‑Occupancy Toll (HOT) lanes, where solo drivers can pay for access using a permit.

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