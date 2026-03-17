Strong winds easing across GTA ahead of seasonable weather to welcome spring

While wind gusts are expected to slow down in the Greater Toronto Area, regions to the north are dealing with snow squalls. Stella Acquisto has more.

By Nick Westoll and Natasha Ramsahai

Posted March 17, 2026 12:02 pm.

Last Updated March 17, 2026 1:49 pm.

After a blustery night across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), meteorologists say strong winds are starting to ease across the region ahead of a return to more seasonable weather conditions as spring arrives.

A system carrying Arctic air brought temperatures to -11 C in Toronto early Tuesday with a wind chill of -22.

A special weather statement was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Tuesday morning. It advised gusts of around 70 km/h, accompanied by brief periods of lake-effect flurries and blowing snow, were expected to slow throughout the afternoon. The statement was dropped for Toronto Tuesday afternoon, but remained in effect for Peel and Halton regions.

The daytime high on Tuesday afternoon is expected to be around -5 C with a wind chill of -13 C. It should be mainly cloudy with scattered morning flurries. Overnight, the temperature is forecast to drop to -8 C with a wind chill near -13.

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On Wednesday, there should be sunny periods in the morning, but clouds will move in throughout the day. There is a chance of flurries in the afternoon and evening with no accumulation expected in the city. The forecast daytime high is 0 C with a low of -1 C.

A weak clipper will pass through Ontario and graze the GTA with rain showers on Thursday. However, some wet snow is possible over higher elevations of the escarpment with a few centimetres possible. A slight warm-up is expected going into the first full weekend of spring. Thursday’s daytime high is forecast to be 5 C with an overnight low of -1 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high of 5 C and an overnight low of -4 C.

When spring arrives on Friday, expect mainly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures. The forecast high is 4 C. The forecast overnight low is 1 C.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

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