More wet weather expected for B.C.’s already flood soaked Fraser Valley

ABBOTSFORD — Flooding woes in B.C.’s Fraser Valley don’t appear to be over this morning as Environment Canada forecasts more rain for the already soggy region.

While many evacuation alerts were rescinded by the City of Abbotsford on Saturday, the weather forecast calls for a “potentially significant push of moisture” for Monday and into early next week.

Officials in Chilliwack have warned that local rivers are expected to swell, which may cause localized flooding, but not as much as earlier in the week.

Receding floodwaters meant the City of Abbotsford on Saturday could rescind evacuation alerts for 1,069 properties in Sumas Prairie West and Sumas Prairie East.

Some evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation alerts, allowing some residents to return home.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 325 properties throughout Sumas Prairie.