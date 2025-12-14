More wet weather expected for B.C.’s already flood soaked Fraser Valley

A Highway 1 speed limit sign pokes out from the floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 14, 2025 7:37 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2025 7:52 am.

ABBOTSFORD — Flooding woes in B.C.’s Fraser Valley don’t appear to be over this morning as Environment Canada forecasts more rain for the already soggy region.

While many evacuation alerts were rescinded by the City of Abbotsford on Saturday, the weather forecast calls for a “potentially significant push of moisture” for Monday and into early next week.

Officials in Chilliwack have warned that local rivers are expected to swell, which may cause localized flooding, but not as much as earlier in the week.

Receding floodwaters meant the City of Abbotsford on Saturday could rescind evacuation alerts for 1,069 properties in Sumas Prairie West and Sumas Prairie East.

Some evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation alerts, allowing some residents to return home.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 325 properties throughout Sumas Prairie.

Top Stories

Gunmen kill at least 11 people in attack on Jewish holiday event on Sydney's Bondi Beach

SYDNEY (AP) — Two gunmen shot dead at least 11 people on Sunday during a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australian authorities said, declaring it a terrorist attack. One gunman...

DEVELOPING

0m ago

Police have person of interest in custody over Brown University shooting that killed 2, wounded 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island said early Sunday that they had a person of interest in custody after a shooting that rocked the Brown University campus during final exams, leaving two...

updated

0m ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man in his 20s has been critically injured following an early morning shooting in North York. Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Highway...

18m ago

Man, 21, suffers life-altering injuries in two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A driver is in hospital with what police are calling life-altering injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say the crash occurred in the Ninth Line and Argentia...

28m ago

