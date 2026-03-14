Man, 18, wanted in alleged Flemingdon Park assault

Photo of Nour Eddin Nouman, who is wanted by police for an alleged assault against a woman in Flemingdon Park on March 12, 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 14, 2026 5:27 pm.

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old man after a woman was allegedly assaulted in the Flemingdon Park neighbourhood.

Investigators say the woman was walking into a restaurant in the Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard area on March 12, 2026, when a man approached her.

Police say the suspect lunged and pushed her before fleeing the scene.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other, according to police.

Nour Eddin Nouman of Toronto is wanted on two counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of criminal harassment and assault.

Nouman is described as having a medium build, short black hair and a black moustache. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweater, grey sweatpants, and white Nike Air Force shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Al-Quds Day rally goes ahead after judge tosses injunction bid; Ford 'extremely disappointed'

A Toronto pro-Palestinian demonstration got underway with waving flags and a large police presence, including officers observing from the top of buildings, Saturday, after an Ontario judge tossed out the...

3m ago

Messy mix of snow, freezing rain, strong winds on the way for Sunday across GTA

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA as a messy mix of winter weather is set to hit southern Ontario. Environment Canada says a band of snow will move across the region...

1h ago

PM's office mum on Conservative Order of Canada petition for Don Cherry

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's office wouldn't weigh in on a push by the federal Conservatives to award the Order of Canada to controversial hockey commentator Don Cherry. Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson...

51m ago

Blue Jays name Kevin Gausman as opening-day starter

The Toronto Blue Jays have tabbed Kevin Gausman to be their starter on Opening Day, manager John Schneider told reporters Saturday. Gausman, 35, is set to square off against the Athletics in front of...

51m ago

Top Stories

Al-Quds Day rally goes ahead after judge tosses injunction bid; Ford 'extremely disappointed'

A Toronto pro-Palestinian demonstration got underway with waving flags and a large police presence, including officers observing from the top of buildings, Saturday, after an Ontario judge tossed out the...

3m ago

Messy mix of snow, freezing rain, strong winds on the way for Sunday across GTA

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA as a messy mix of winter weather is set to hit southern Ontario. Environment Canada says a band of snow will move across the region...

1h ago

PM's office mum on Conservative Order of Canada petition for Don Cherry

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's office wouldn't weigh in on a push by the federal Conservatives to award the Order of Canada to controversial hockey commentator Don Cherry. Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson...

51m ago

Blue Jays name Kevin Gausman as opening-day starter

The Toronto Blue Jays have tabbed Kevin Gausman to be their starter on Opening Day, manager John Schneider told reporters Saturday. Gausman, 35, is set to square off against the Athletics in front of...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Court rejects Ford government injunction to stop Al-Quds Day rally

A Toronto pro-Palestinian demonstration went ahead as planned after an Ontario judge tossed out the Ford government's move to pre-emptively block it.

3h ago

2:04
Flurries move out Saturday, Sunday snow incoming

A chance of flurries throughout Saturday morning with strong northwest winds gusting up to 50 km/h in some areas. Another messy weather system is on the way for Sunday.

23h ago

3:17
Premier Ford and two city councillors pursue injunctions to stop Al-Quds Day rally

The premier is seeking an emergency court injunction that could shut down a controversial rally outside the U.S. consulate. Shauna Hunt has more on why some say the annual Al-Quds Day march should be banned.

March 13, 2026 6:16 pm EST EST

2:23
Ford government tightens FOI rules to keep premier, cabinet ministers' records from public

Critics are slamming the Ford government for changes to FOI laws that will remove the public's access to the premier's records. Tina Yazdani with why the government says it is making the changes.

March 13, 2026 5:44 pm EST EST

4:50
Snow ends Friday night in GTA but gusty winds continue

Snow is expected to linger in the GTA until Friday evening, mixing in with rain at times for Toronto, along with strong wind gusts. Here is your latest forecast.

March 13, 2026 2:33 pm EST EST

More Videos