Man, 18, wanted in alleged Flemingdon Park assault

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old man after a woman was allegedly assaulted in the Flemingdon Park neighbourhood.

Investigators say the woman was walking into a restaurant in the Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard area on March 12, 2026, when a man approached her.

Police say the suspect lunged and pushed her before fleeing the scene.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other, according to police.

Nour Eddin Nouman of Toronto is wanted on two counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of criminal harassment and assault.

Nouman is described as having a medium build, short black hair and a black moustache. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweater, grey sweatpants, and white Nike Air Force shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.