OPP investigating 45 extortion cases against South-Asian community in Caledon, Dufferin County

Provincial police say they are investigating more than 45 cases of extortion targeting victims in Caledon and Dufferin County over the last two years.

Investigators say since 2023, members of the South-Asian community have been targeted using phone calls or text messages in which the callers use high-pressure intimidation tactics to solicit money while threatening violence.

One of those victims recently spoke to OMNI News after receiving death threats against his family and having their business and home targeted by gunfire.

“I had no clue what to do. I was scared, my kids were scared,” Ranbir Mand said. “Three months ago, they were demanding $2 million ransom. We told them, come take a look at our place, we barely have enough money to spare, and we barely have enough money to pay our mortgages and the bills.”

Mand believes the extortion is coming from members of the Lawrence Bishoi gang, which has been listed as a terrorist organization in Canada since last September.

Police say over the last two years, they have investigated numerous weapons incidents where properties in Caledon and Dufferin County have sustained gunfire damage, and they believe these are linked to threatening communications and extortion attempts.

Investigators say anyone receiving a threatening call or message should contact police immediately.