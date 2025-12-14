OPP investigating 45 extortion cases against South-Asian community in Caledon, Dufferin County

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By John Marchesan

Posted December 14, 2025 12:42 pm.

Provincial police say they are investigating more than 45 cases of extortion targeting victims in Caledon and Dufferin County over the last two years.

Investigators say since 2023, members of the South-Asian community have been targeted using phone calls or text messages in which the callers use high-pressure intimidation tactics to solicit money while threatening violence.

One of those victims recently spoke to OMNI News after receiving death threats against his family and having their business and home targeted by gunfire.

“I had no clue what to do. I was scared, my kids were scared,” Ranbir Mand said. “Three months ago, they were demanding $2 million ransom. We told them, come take a look at our place, we barely have enough money to spare, and we barely have enough money to pay our mortgages and the bills.”

Mand believes the extortion is coming from members of the Lawrence Bishoi gang, which has been listed as a terrorist organization in Canada since last September.

Police say over the last two years, they have investigated numerous weapons incidents where properties in Caledon and Dufferin County have sustained gunfire damage, and they believe these are linked to threatening communications and extortion attempts.

Investigators say anyone receiving a threatening call or message should contact police immediately.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bystander seen disarming gunman during Australian shooting heralded as 'genuine hero'

SYDNEY (AP) — A bystander seen in a widely circulated video disarming a gunman during a deadly shooting rampage at a popular Australian beach is being heralded as a hero who saved lives. Video footage...

49m ago

GTA police forces step up patrols in wake of terrorist attack against Jews in Australia

Police forces across the GTA say residents can expect an increased presence in and around synagogues and community centres in the aftermath of the terrorist attack against Jewish citizens at a Hanukkah...

52m ago

'An act of evil': Gunmen kill 11 in terrorist attack on Jewish holiday event in Australia

Two gunmen attacked a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing at least 11 people in what Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitic terrorism that struck...

34m ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man in his 20s has been critically injured following an early morning shooting in North York. Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Highway...

6h ago

Top Stories

Bystander seen disarming gunman during Australian shooting heralded as 'genuine hero'

SYDNEY (AP) — A bystander seen in a widely circulated video disarming a gunman during a deadly shooting rampage at a popular Australian beach is being heralded as a hero who saved lives. Video footage...

49m ago

GTA police forces step up patrols in wake of terrorist attack against Jews in Australia

Police forces across the GTA say residents can expect an increased presence in and around synagogues and community centres in the aftermath of the terrorist attack against Jewish citizens at a Hanukkah...

52m ago

'An act of evil': Gunmen kill 11 in terrorist attack on Jewish holiday event in Australia

Two gunmen attacked a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing at least 11 people in what Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitic terrorism that struck...

34m ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man in his 20s has been critically injured following an early morning shooting in North York. Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Highway...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Temperatures expected to climb, rainfall moving in this week

Temperatures are expected to climb in the Greater Toronto Area this week after a deep freeze. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

19h ago

2:50
Caledon family facing alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion.

December 13, 2025 9:02 am EST EST

1:58
Police team up for festive RIDE spot check near Steeles and Highway 400

Police from Toronto, York Region and the OPP joined forces near Steeles avenue and Highway 400 Friday evening for a Festive R.I.D.E. spot check aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the road. Jazan Grewal was there.

December 12, 2025 10:49 pm EST EST

2:15
Small business loses Christmas inventory to natural disaster

A small business is working hard to get gifts under their customers' trees this year. As Beverly Andrews tells us, the scramble comes after they lost their holiday merchandise in a natural disaster. 

December 12, 2025 8:30 pm EST EST

3:00
Northern snow squalls and frigid temperatures in the GTA

Area north of Toronto could see some snow squalls this weekend. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

December 12, 2025 7:12 pm EST EST

More Videos