Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

TORONTO, ON - December 10 The scene where a male was found deceased inside of a car parked in front of the entrance to Humber River Hospital, in Toronto on December 10 2025 Arlyn McAdorey/Toronto Star

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 15, 2025 4:46 pm.

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital’s emergency room?

That’s what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after the 41-year-old’s body was found in the back seat of a vehicle parked outside of the Humber River Hospital ER last Wednesday.

Lang Choy, the deceased man’s sister, says investigators told her the vehicle her brother was found in was captured by security video arriving at the hospital sometime on Sunday, December 7.

The driver is seen exiting the car and entering the hospital, but her brother was never seen exiting the vehicle, which sat in the same spot for three full days before he was discovered dead inside.

Lang Choy says the car belonged to her other, older brother, but maintains that he was not the driver of the vehicle that day. That driver remains unidentified.

Another mystery, she says, is how no one noticed the parked vehicle with her brother inside for three days, despite its conspicuous location.

Choy remarked that the vehicle wasn’t even ticketed.

“It doesn’t make sense,” the grieving sibling told CityNews. “How could a hospital leave a car unattended for three whole days, not even one parking ticket, not even one person bothered to check to ask the car to move, or ask the owner of the car [to move it].”

“What if he was alive when he got there?” she added.

Thomas Choy. Photo provided by family.

CityNews reached out to Humber River Health, posing several questions surrounding their security patrols and parking policies. They declined to answer and directed those questions to police.

“This is a police matter, and we are unable to provide further comment,” Humber River Health responded. “Please direct any inquiries to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.”

Lang Choy said the last contact Thomas had with his family was about a week before he arrived at the hospital, and everything appeared normal with him.

“He’s a good brother, he was always there when you needed him. He had a big heart,” she said.

Now she’s waiting for autopsy results to determine if he was dead prior to arriving at the hospital, or passed away sometime over the next several days while laying in the parked car.

“This doesn’t make sense. It just doesn’t make sense,” she said. “He could have been calling for help, who knows.”

The Coroner’s office confirms it is investigating the death, but couldn’t provide any further information due to the ongoing police probe.

Meanwhile, Toronto police would only confirm that on December 10, officers responded to an unknown trouble call in the Wilson Avenue and Keele Street area at around 6:36 p.m.

“A deceased person was located inside a vehicle, and the circumstances of the death are still under investigation,” a police spokesperson said. “If this turns out to be a criminal matter, we will release more information.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police offer $25K reward for info on deadly 2023 shooting at Pickering casino

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

4m ago

Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

TORONTO — Ontario's construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration. The Home Construction...

3h ago

'General Hospital' actor Anthony Geary dead at 78

Anthony Geary, who rose to fame in the 1970s and '80s as half the daytime TV super couple Luke and Laura on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 78. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony...

updated

8m ago

No imminent threat of attack in Canada following Australia shooting: CSIS

OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says it sees no indication of a specific threat in Canada following the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia. However an intelligence...

39m ago

Top Stories

Police offer $25K reward for info on deadly 2023 shooting at Pickering casino

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

4m ago

Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

TORONTO — Ontario's construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration. The Home Construction...

3h ago

'General Hospital' actor Anthony Geary dead at 78

Anthony Geary, who rose to fame in the 1970s and '80s as half the daytime TV super couple Luke and Laura on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 78. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony...

updated

8m ago

No imminent threat of attack in Canada following Australia shooting: CSIS

OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says it sees no indication of a specific threat in Canada following the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia. However an intelligence...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rob and Michele Reiner's son taken into custody following deaths

According to the Associated Press, Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been taken into custody following the deaths of his parents, however the nature of any potential charges he may be facing is unknown.

5h ago

1:23
Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele fatally stabbed inside home

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home, local police say. The director was known for films like “A Few Good Men,” and “The Princess Bride.”

7h ago

5:20
15 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 15 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

6h ago

2:48
1M+ without power across Ukraine due to Russian Strikes

Ukrainian officials say more then 1-million people are without power across the country after an intense round of Russian strikes. Karling Donoghue reports & takes a look at impending peace negotiations between the U.S., Ukraine and European leaders.

December 13, 2025 6:24 pm EST EST

2:43
Tips to keep pets safe this upcoming winter and holiday season

The holidays are a busy time for families, including our pets. But experts say colder temperatures and festive decorations can also create hidden dangerous for our furry friends. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

More Videos