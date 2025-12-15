CAF officer arrested on foreign interference allegation released into custody

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command who is facing charges related to foreign interference has been released from custody following a hearing in Gatineau, Que.

Master Warrant Officer Matthew Robar was arrested last week and hit with a number of serious charges, including breaching the Foreign Interference and Security of Information Act.

But Rory Fowler, a lawyer for Robar, says his client was given little information about why he was arrested.

Fowler says Robar was arrested on Oct. 24 and released on conditions the following day — then suddenly arrested again on Dec. 10, the day the Canadian Forces Military Police announced charges, and held for days in an unheated cell.

Robar filed a grievance after being subject to a disciplinary investigation that started last year and led to a reprimand.

None of the allegations has been proven in court, and it could be weeks or months before the case proceeds through the military justice system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press