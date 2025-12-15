The Big Story

Can the government fix wealth inequality simply by taxing the rich?

Exterior view of Toronto City Hall is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted December 15, 2025 7:33 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 7:38 am.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is floating the idea of an increase in the land-transfer tax, an amount that’s owed when a house is purchased. Its total is based on the value of the house at the time of purchase, meaning the higher the price, the higher the tax.

The tax generates income for the city, which in turn could fund social programs for those in need. But some fiscal think tanks warn the increase in tax on high ticket items could drive out the rich from the city.

Host Alan Carter speaks to Mike Moffatt, founding director of the University of Ottawa’s Missing Middle Initiative, to discuss how governments can strike a balance.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were the two people found dead Sunday at a Los Angeles home owned by Reiner, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. ...

0m ago

What to know about the attack on the Jewish festival in Australia that killed 15 people

SYDNEY (AP) — A father and son are suspected by officials to have killed 15 people on a popular Australian beach, shocking a country where gun violence is rare. The government on Monday, a day after...

10m ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a Scarborough apartment complex on Sunday night. Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount...

1h ago

Canadian Dream: OMNI poll finds fewer immigrants believe home ownership is attainable

Julie Ann Melchor flips through a photo album in her living room, decked out in holiday decorations. On the Christmas tree, hanging like an ornament, a picture of her family by a lake – her two kids...

2h ago

Top Stories

Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were the two people found dead Sunday at a Los Angeles home owned by Reiner, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. ...

0m ago

What to know about the attack on the Jewish festival in Australia that killed 15 people

SYDNEY (AP) — A father and son are suspected by officials to have killed 15 people on a popular Australian beach, shocking a country where gun violence is rare. The government on Monday, a day after...

10m ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a Scarborough apartment complex on Sunday night. Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount...

1h ago

Canadian Dream: OMNI poll finds fewer immigrants believe home ownership is attainable

Julie Ann Melchor flips through a photo album in her living room, decked out in holiday decorations. On the Christmas tree, hanging like an ornament, a picture of her family by a lake – her two kids...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Toronto Hanukkah celebrations continue following terror attack in Australia

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Jewish community leaders and advocates calling for protection against raising antisemitism in Canada

11h ago

1:45
Warmer and wetter weather expected this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up this week as rain showers move in. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

1:15
Man critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West around 4:30 a.m. Sunday before gunshots rang out.

18h ago

5:20
16 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 16 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

6h ago

1:45
Temperatures expected to climb, rainfall moving in this week

Temperatures are expected to climb in the Greater Toronto Area this week after a deep freeze. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

December 13, 2025 7:05 pm EST EST

More Videos