Toronto Hydro issues 2nd false outage alert in a week, blames technical glitch in new automated system

An undated file photo of a Toronto Hydro truck. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 16, 2026 10:52 am.

Last Updated March 16, 2026 11:19 am.

Toronto Hydro is reviewing its automated alert system after issuing another incorrect outage notification — the second false report in just over a week.

Early Monday morning, Toronto Hydro’s official X account posted that approximately 1,243 customer addresses in the Parkdale–High Park area were experiencing a power outage. But the utility’s own outage map showed no disruption anywhere in the neighbourhood.

CityNews contacted Toronto Hydro to clarify the discrepancy. In a statement, the utility confirmed the alert was incorrect.

“We’ve looked into this on our electricity system and have not identified an outage of that scale in the area at the time the automated alert was issued,” Toronto Hydro said. “It appears the social media alert may have been triggered by a technical issue, and we’re reviewing to determine what occurred.”

Second false alert from Toronto Hydro

The incident mirrors a similar false outage report issued last week for Etobicoke North (Ward 1), where Toronto Hydro posted an alert about a large outage that did not appear on its outage map and was later confirmed to be inaccurate.

“This automated outage alert was triggered in error due to a technical issue. We apologize for the confusion and any inconvenience this may have caused,” the March 9 post reads.

Both errors occurred after Toronto Hydro transitioned from manually posted outage alerts to an automated notification system designed to push updates more quickly and consistently.

Toronto Hydro says it is now investigating the cause of the false alerts and assessing whether adjustments or safeguards are needed to prevent further errors.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's like a punch in the gut': Mississauga mobile home park residents set to lose their homes

Several residents of a 25-acre mobile home park in Mississauga are now speaking out in an effort to save their homes, but it may be futile as Peel Region moves full steam ahead to clear the land they live...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Teens found riding in trunk as 17‑year‑old going 202 km/h charged with stunt driving

A 17‑year‑old G2 driver from Welland, Ont., is facing multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he was caught travelling 202 km/h on Highway 406 — and officers later discovered two...

1h ago

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible in GTHA on Monday, temperatures to plummet overnight

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are under a special weather statement for strong winds until at least Tuesday morning. A yellow warning for wind has been issued for the City of Hamilton,...

4h ago

Police trying to identify suspect in 2025 Aurora home invasion

York Regional Police have re-released images of a suspect in a 2025 home invasion in Aurora as they seek to identify him more than a year after he allegedly barged into a home and assaulted two people. In...

2h ago

Top Stories

'It's like a punch in the gut': Mississauga mobile home park residents set to lose their homes

Several residents of a 25-acre mobile home park in Mississauga are now speaking out in an effort to save their homes, but it may be futile as Peel Region moves full steam ahead to clear the land they live...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Teens found riding in trunk as 17‑year‑old going 202 km/h charged with stunt driving

A 17‑year‑old G2 driver from Welland, Ont., is facing multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he was caught travelling 202 km/h on Highway 406 — and officers later discovered two...

1h ago

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible in GTHA on Monday, temperatures to plummet overnight

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are under a special weather statement for strong winds until at least Tuesday morning. A yellow warning for wind has been issued for the City of Hamilton,...

4h ago

Police trying to identify suspect in 2025 Aurora home invasion

York Regional Police have re-released images of a suspect in a 2025 home invasion in Aurora as they seek to identify him more than a year after he allegedly barged into a home and assaulted two people. In...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Proposed AIDS memorial renovation sparks concern among advocates

Advocates are sounding concern over proposed renovations to Barbara Hall Park, the location of one of Canada's biggest AIDS memorials, and how to preserve the history of the area.

2h ago

3:26
Mississauga mobile home park residents set to lose their homes

Several residents of a 25-acre mobile home park in Mississauga are now speaking out in an effort to save their homes. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

3:57
Oscars 2026: The top winners of the night

The 98th Academy Awards saw major wins for 'One Battle After Another' and some first-time Oscar nominated actors; here's a recap of the biggest night in Hollywood.

4h ago

1:49
Special weather statement for GTA calling for gusty winds

The temperatures will start off mild on Monday but the strong winds are expected to bring in colder conditions tonight and into Tuesday.

5h ago

2:50
Gas prices rise 10 cents this weekend as GTA drivers adjust to increases

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with drivers at an east-end gas station along the Lakeshore.

18h ago

More Videos