22kg of raw duck, pigeon, chicken and rabbit found in luggage from Egypt: CBSA

Detector dog with raw meat seized from luggage. @CanBorder

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 16, 2026 2:59 pm.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) says one its detector dogs recently sniffed out twenty-two kilograms of raw meat.

The meat, which included raw duck, pigeon, chicken and rabbit, was found in a traveller’s luggage arriving in the GTA from Egypt.

The CBSA posted a photo of detector dog, Dharla, posing beside the haul.

“You are required by law to declare all food, plant and animal products you bring with you into Canada,” the CBSA reminds travellers on its website.

CityNews has reached out to the CBSA for more details and is awaiting a response.

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