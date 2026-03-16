22kg of raw duck, pigeon, chicken and rabbit found in luggage from Egypt: CBSA

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) says one its detector dogs recently sniffed out twenty-two kilograms of raw meat.

The meat, which included raw duck, pigeon, chicken and rabbit, was found in a traveller’s luggage arriving in the GTA from Egypt.

The CBSA posted a photo of detector dog, Dharla, posing beside the haul.

#DetectorDog Dharla sniffed out over 22 kg of raw duck, pigeon, chicken, and rabbit in the #GTA, found in a traveller's luggage arriving from Egypt. Learn more about declaring food, plant, and animal products: https://t.co/JzIurTTNSc pic.twitter.com/YVholl7gVY — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) March 16, 2026

“You are required by law to declare all food, plant and animal products you bring with you into Canada,” the CBSA reminds travellers on its website.

CityNews has reached out to the CBSA for more details and is awaiting a response.