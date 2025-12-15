Ford eyes more casinos, theme park, observation wheel to boost Niagara tourism

A Niagara tour boat to the falls approaches the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont. on July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2025 11:40 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a plan to double the number of visitors to the Niagara Region by attracting multiple casinos, a new theme park and more.

The government says in a press release that Destination Niagara is a multibillion-dollar strategy, but it is unclear how much money will come from the province and how much from the private sector.

Ford says he wants to see twice as many annual visitors as the current 13 million who visit Niagara Falls and area, and envisions more casinos, a theme park, an electric tram with views of the falls and an observation wheel like in London.

He says the average stay is less than two days, and he wants to see that grow to four days or even a week.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says that in order to help accommodate an increase in visitors, the province is issuing a request for proposals today to upgrade and expand capacity at the Niagara District Airport.

Ford says the province wants to expand the runway and work with the federal government to allow passenger flights from around the world.

