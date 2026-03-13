Police have arrested a 27‑year‑old man accused of repeatedly targeting a resident with racist and antisemitic harassment, including allegedly standing outside the victim’s midtown Toronto home and playing a speech by Adolf Hitler on his cellphone.

Authorities say the incidents occurred between Feb. 28 and March 6 in the Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road area and are being investigated as suspected hate‑motivated offences.

According to investigators, the accused went to the complainant’s home on two separate occasions, banging on the door while making racist and antisemitic remarks.

Police allege he returned a third time, stood outside the residence, and played a Hitler speech aloud on his phone.

Following the investigation, Rostam Rashidkhani, 27, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal harassment, two counts of mischief – interfere with the lawful enjoyment of property and one count of causing a disturbance. Rashidkhani is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.

In a news release, police said the behaviour caused the victim significant fear and disruption, prompting the involvement of specialized hate‑crime investigators.

The arrest comes during a period of heightened concern over antisemitic crimes in the region. In the past two weeks, three synagogues in the GTA were shot at, prompting increased police patrols and public safety warnings from community leaders and law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.