No imminent threat of attack in Canada following Australia shooting: CSIS

People offer hugs to each other at a flower memorial placed outside Bondi Pavilion at Sydney's Bondi Beach, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, a day after a shooting. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2025 5:19 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 5:34 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says it sees no indication of a specific threat in Canada following the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia.

However an intelligence brief prepared by the Integrated Threat Assessment Centre of CSIS says there is a “realistic” possibility of a violent extremist attack taking place in Canada — including one targeting the Jewish community.

It also says it can’t discount the possibility of violence from a lone actor or small group, which could happen with little or no warning.

At least 15 people were killed and at least 38 were wounded in Australia over the weekend during a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach in what police said was an attack by a father and son.

The CSIS brief notes some Canadian police forces have said they will put forward a stronger police presence in Jewish communities.

Noah Shack, the CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said on Sunday Canada is not immune to the deadly consequences of an “unchecked rise of violent antisemitic extremism” and called on governments and law enforcement to do more to keep people safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

1h ago

Police offer $25K reward for info on deadly 2023 shooting at Pickering casino

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

2m ago

Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

TORONTO — Ontario's construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration. The Home Construction...

3h ago

'General Hospital' actor Anthony Geary dead at 78

Anthony Geary, who rose to fame in the 1970s and '80s as half the daytime TV super couple Luke and Laura on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 78. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony...

updated

6m ago

Top Stories

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

1h ago

Police offer $25K reward for info on deadly 2023 shooting at Pickering casino

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

2m ago

Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

TORONTO — Ontario's construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration. The Home Construction...

3h ago

'General Hospital' actor Anthony Geary dead at 78

Anthony Geary, who rose to fame in the 1970s and '80s as half the daytime TV super couple Luke and Laura on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 78. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony...

updated

6m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rob and Michele Reiner's son taken into custody following deaths

According to the Associated Press, Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been taken into custody following the deaths of his parents, however the nature of any potential charges he may be facing is unknown.

5h ago

1:23
Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele fatally stabbed inside home

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home, local police say. The director was known for films like “A Few Good Men,” and “The Princess Bride.”

7h ago

5:20
15 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 15 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

6h ago

2:48
1M+ without power across Ukraine due to Russian Strikes

Ukrainian officials say more then 1-million people are without power across the country after an intense round of Russian strikes. Karling Donoghue reports & takes a look at impending peace negotiations between the U.S., Ukraine and European leaders.

December 13, 2025 6:24 pm EST EST

2:43
Tips to keep pets safe this upcoming winter and holiday season

The holidays are a busy time for families, including our pets. But experts say colder temperatures and festive decorations can also create hidden dangerous for our furry friends. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

More Videos