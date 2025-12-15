No imminent threat of attack in Canada following Australia shooting: CSIS

OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says it sees no indication of a specific threat in Canada following the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia.

However an intelligence brief prepared by the Integrated Threat Assessment Centre of CSIS says there is a “realistic” possibility of a violent extremist attack taking place in Canada — including one targeting the Jewish community.

It also says it can’t discount the possibility of violence from a lone actor or small group, which could happen with little or no warning.

At least 15 people were killed and at least 38 were wounded in Australia over the weekend during a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach in what police said was an attack by a father and son.

The CSIS brief notes some Canadian police forces have said they will put forward a stronger police presence in Jewish communities.

Noah Shack, the CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said on Sunday Canada is not immune to the deadly consequences of an “unchecked rise of violent antisemitic extremism” and called on governments and law enforcement to do more to keep people safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press