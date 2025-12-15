Pope denounces ‘antisemitic violence’ of Sydney attack as he thanks Christmas donors

Ribbons representing lives saved from abortion according to Catholic organizations are seen on Nacimiento Gaudium, a nativity scene set in the Paul VI Hall during an audience led by Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2025 9:19 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 10:10 am.

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV on Monday denounced the “antisemitic violence” behind the Sydney Hanukkah massacre as he prayed for the victims and the “gift of peace and fraternity” this holiday season.

Leo also issued a strong anti-abortion message during an audience with the donors of the Vatican’s Christmas decorations, which he said were a sign of “faith and hope.”

“We pray for those who suffer from war and violence, in particular today I want to entrust to the Lord the victims of the terrorist attack in Syndey against the Jewish community.

“Enough of these forms of antisemitic violence!” he said. “We must eliminate hatred from our hearts.”

At least 15 people died in the attack on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, where hundreds had gathered for a “Chanukah by the Sea ” event celebrating the start of the Jewish festival. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the massacre an act of antisemitic terrorism.

Leo echoed his prayers in an official telegram of condolence sent to the archbishop of Sydney, Most. Rev. Anthony Fisher.

He prayed “with renewed hope that those tempted to violence will undergo conversion and seek the path of peace and solidarity,” said the telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state.

In his remarks at the Vatican, Leo said the evergreen fir trees that were donated by various Italian regions “are a sign of life and recall the hope that isn’t lacking even in the winter cold.”

Another sign of life, he said, was reflected in the Nativity scene in the Vatican’s audience hall, which was donated by Costa Rica. The creche featured 28,000 ribbons representing embryos that weren’t aborted.

“Each of these 28,000 colored ribbons that decorate the scene represent a life saved from abortion thanks to the prayer and support provided by Catholic organizations to many mothers in need,” Leo said.

He thanked the artist for the message urging that “life is protected from conception.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Family member questioned after Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators were questioning a family member of director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele after they were found dead at their home in Los Angeles, according to a law enforcement...

35m ago

Inflation steady at 2.2% in November despite grocery price hike

Rising costs at the grocery store were causing fresh pain for consumers in November even as Statistics Canada reports the overall inflation rate held steady in the month. The agency said Monday that...

33m ago

What to know about the attack on the Hannukah festival in Australia that killed 15 people

SYDNEY (AP) — A father and son are suspected by officials to have killed 15 people on a popular Australian beach, shocking a country where gun violence is rare. The government on Monday, a day after...

48m ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a Scarborough apartment complex on Sunday night. Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount...

3h ago

