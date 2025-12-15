Spain fines Airbnb $75 million for unlicensed tourist rentals

FILE - Banners against tourist holiday rentals hang on the facade of a building in downtown Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The writing in Spanish reads: "More neighbors, fewer tourists. Tenant power," and "Looking out for each other as neighbors, stirring things up." (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government has fined Airbnb 64 million euros ($75 million) for advertising unlicensed tourist rentals, officials said Monday.

The move is the latest government action in Spain against short-term rental companies such as Airbnb and Booking.com as the country grapples with a housing affordability problem, particularly in city centers.

The consumer rights ministry said the rentals didn’t include license numbers — a requirement in many regions in Spain — or listed license numbers that didn’t match what authorities had. Other had incorrect information about hosts, it said.

Airbnb said that it plans to challenge the fine in court. The company said it was working with Spanish authorities to comply with a new national registration system for short-term rentals, and that more than 70,000 listings on the platform had added a registration number since January.

Spain’s leftist government and many Spaniards across the political spectrum see short-term rental companies as bearing responsibility for driving up housing costs.

The nation on the Iberian Peninsula is one of the world’s most visited countries and short-term holiday rentals have cut into many cities’ stretched supply.

“There are thousands of families living on the edge because of the housing crisis, while a few enrich themselves with business models that evict people from their homes,” Spain’s consumer rights minister, Pablo Bustinduy, said Monday in a statement.

In May, the consumer rights ministry ordered Airbnb to take down around 65,000 listings because of rule violations.

In 2024, Spain’s anti-trust watchdog fined Booking.com 413 million euros ($448 million), saying the the online travel company had abused its dominant market position in the country over the previous five years.

Local authorities in Barcelona have said they plan to phase out all of the 10,000 apartments licensed in the city as short-term rentals by 2028 to safeguard the housing supply for residents.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Family member questioned after Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators were questioning a family member of director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele after they were found dead at their home in Los Angeles, according to a law enforcement...

34m ago

Inflation steady at 2.2% in November despite grocery price hike

Rising costs at the grocery store were causing fresh pain for consumers in November even as Statistics Canada reports the overall inflation rate held steady in the month. The agency said Monday that...

32m ago

What to know about the attack on the Hannukah festival in Australia that killed 15 people

SYDNEY (AP) — A father and son are suspected by officials to have killed 15 people on a popular Australian beach, shocking a country where gun violence is rare. The government on Monday, a day after...

47m ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a Scarborough apartment complex on Sunday night. Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount...

3h ago

