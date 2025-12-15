Statistics Canada set to report November inflation data this morning

Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 5:09 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to publish inflation figures for November this morning.

A Reuters poll ahead of the release showed the consensus among economists was for headline inflation for the month to come in at 2.3 per cent, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

That would mark a slight increase from October’s reading of 2.2 per cent.

Economists say gasoline prices are likely behind the uptick in the annual inflation rate for November.

They also expect food price growth to continue outpacing overall inflation.

The November CPI report comes after the Bank of Canada maintained its key policy rate at 2.25 per cent last week, its last rate decision of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were the two people found dead Sunday at a Los Angeles home owned by Reiner, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. ...

6h ago

What to know about the attack on the Jewish festival in Australia that killed 15 people

SYDNEY (AP) — A father and son are suspected by officials to have killed 15 people on a popular Australian beach, shocking a country where gun violence is rare. The government on Monday, a day after...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing that occurred in Scarborough on Sunday night. Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

8h ago

Canadian Dream: OMNI poll finds fewer immigrants believe home ownership is attainable

Julie Ann Melchor flips through a photo album in her living room, decked out in holiday decorations. On the Christmas tree, hanging like an ornament, a picture of her family by a lake – her two kids...

53m ago

