Statistics Canada set to report November inflation data this morning

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to publish inflation figures for November this morning.

A Reuters poll ahead of the release showed the consensus among economists was for headline inflation for the month to come in at 2.3 per cent, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

That would mark a slight increase from October’s reading of 2.2 per cent.

Economists say gasoline prices are likely behind the uptick in the annual inflation rate for November.

They also expect food price growth to continue outpacing overall inflation.

The November CPI report comes after the Bank of Canada maintained its key policy rate at 2.25 per cent last week, its last rate decision of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

