Toronto woman, 71, killed under ‘suspicious’ circumstances, police say

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 15, 2025 9:03 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 9:05 pm.

Toronto police have identified the victim of a suspected homicide that is believed to have taken place in North York earlier this month.

According to investigators, officers were called to a residence in the Yonge Street and Kempford Boulevard area on Dec. 1.

When police arrived at the scene, they located 71-year-old Tatiana Shamalov inside the residence. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the circumstances in which the victim was found were deemed to be suspicious.

The suspect, 44-year-old Imtiaz Ahmed of Toronto, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with manslaughter.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday.

Police say Shamalov is the city’s 39th homicide of 2025.

