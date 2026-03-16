1 dead after pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 10 in Caledon

One person has died after they were struck by a vehicle on Highway 10 in Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to Highway 10 between King Street and Boston Mills Road around 1:15 p.m. to the crash.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old from Brampton, was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. It’s unknown how long the highway will be closed for.