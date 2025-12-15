US military says strikes on 3 boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean kill 8 people

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2025 9:55 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 10:43 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said Monday that it attacked three boats accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing a total of eight people as scrutiny over the boat strikes is intensifying in Congress.

The military said in a statement on social media that the strikes targeted “designated terrorist organizations,” killing three people in the first vessel, two in the second boat and three in the third boat. It didn’t provide evidence of their alleged drug trafficking but posted a video of a boat moving through water before exploding.

President Donald Trump has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and asserted the U.S. is engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels. But the Trump administration is facing increasing scrutiny from lawmakers over the boat strike campaign, which has killed at least 95 people in 25 known strikes since early September, including a follow-up strike that killed two survivors clinging to the wreckage of a boat after the first hit.

The latest boat strikes come on the eve of briefings on Capitol Hill for all members of Congress as questions mount over the Trump administration’s military campaign.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other top national security officials are expected to provide closed-door briefings for lawmakers in the House and Senate.

The campaign has ramped up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who has been charged with narcoterrorism in the U.S. In a sharp escalation last week, U.S. forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker that the Trump administration has accused of smuggling illicit crude. Maduro has insisted the real purpose of the U.S. military operations is to force him from office.

The U.S. military has built up its largest presence in the region in decades and launched a series of deadly strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean. Trump says land attacks are coming soon but has not offered any details on location.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire extinguished at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes: Toronto Fire

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11 Thorncliffe Park, and...

2h ago

Family continues call for mental heath reform in Ontario prisons

For nearly a decade, Yusuf Faqiri has been seeking justice for his brother, Soleiman, who died in the custody of an Eastern Ontario prison. “Imagine being able to cry your guts out and repeat how...

2h ago

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

6h ago

Ottawa approves Teck and Anglo American, companies say

OTTAWA — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has approved a merger between Canadian natural resources company Teck Resources Ltd. and Britain's Anglo American PLC. In a statement published late today Joly...

3m ago

Top Stories

Fire extinguished at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes: Toronto Fire

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11 Thorncliffe Park, and...

2h ago

Family continues call for mental heath reform in Ontario prisons

For nearly a decade, Yusuf Faqiri has been seeking justice for his brother, Soleiman, who died in the custody of an Eastern Ontario prison. “Imagine being able to cry your guts out and repeat how...

2h ago

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

6h ago

Ottawa approves Teck and Anglo American, companies say

OTTAWA — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has approved a merger between Canadian natural resources company Teck Resources Ltd. and Britain's Anglo American PLC. In a statement published late today Joly...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering Casino, ID suspect

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand's widow, with her plea for the public's help.

5h ago

0:52
Ford says LCBO won't sell off U.S. booze inventory yet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government won't sell the province's inventory of U.S. alcohol yet but is still considering options like one pitched by the Ontario Liberals to sell the stock and donate the funds to charity.

7h ago

0:35
Three children dead from flu complications in Ottawa area

The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario reported that three young children have died as a result of influenza A complications in the first two weeks of December.

7h ago

1:34
$25K reward offered for suspect behind 2023 fatal casino shooting

The Durham Regional Police Service are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case.

9h ago

1:52
Rob and Michele Reiner's son taken into custody following deaths

According to the Associated Press, Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been taken into custody following the deaths of his parents, however the nature of any potential charges he may be facing is unknown.

10h ago

More Videos