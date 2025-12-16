Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for witnesses and video footage after shots were fired in Brampton earlier this month.

PRP officers responded to reports of gunfire at 3:46 a.m. on Dec. 3 in the area of Martin Byrne Road and Countryside Drive.

No injuries were reported, but police confirmed a suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the scene westbound on Countryside Drive. The vehicle is described as a newer-model black Honda Civic.

Authorities believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. Police are urging members of the public not to approach or engage with the individual. Anyone who spots the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

Investigators are asking residents, drivers, and business owners in the area to review any dashcam or surveillance footage from the morning of Dec. 3. Relevant footage would cover Countryside Drive and Goreway Drive between 3:30 and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.