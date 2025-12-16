‘Buy Canadian’ policy comes into effect, changing rules for federal procurement

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement Joël Lightbound speaks as he makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted December 16, 2025 11:09 am.

Last Updated December 16, 2025 11:42 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government’s ‘Buy Canadian’ policy takes effect today and Ottawa says it will fundamentally change the way it purchases goods and services.

Announced earlier in the fall, the strategy is meant to ensure Canadian products and workers are prioritized in federal procurement decisions to help protect Canadian industries.

It applies to the government’s new major projects and housing offices, defence procurement, and community infrastructure projects funded by the federal government.

The first stage of the policy, which comes into effect today, requires that contracts valued at $25 million or more prioritize Canadian businesses and materials.

It also requires that Canadian steel, aluminum and wood products manufactured or processed in Canada be used in construction and defence projects, supporting industries hit hard by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound says the federal government is “putting Canadian workers and industries first” through the policy, and that it will help ensure Canadian supply chains remain strong.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Vaughan man gets 5-year prison sentence in fatal hit-and-run that killed teen boy

A Vaughan man has been sentenced to five years in prison and handed a 15‑year driving ban following a fatal hit‑and‑run that claimed the life of a 16‑year‑old boy in May 2024. On Dec. 15,...

37m ago

Here are the baby names Ontario parents loved the most in 2024

Ontario parents kept tradition alive in 2024, with Olivia and Noah once again topping the charts as the province's most popular baby names. For the 16th consecutive year, Olivia held the crown as the...

18m ago

Shooting in Brampton sparks manhunt for armed suspect

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for witnesses and video footage after shots were fired in Brampton earlier this month. PRP officers responded to reports of gunfire at 3:46 a.m. on Dec. 3 in...

2h ago

Killings of Rob Reiner and his wife stun Hollywood as son skips court appearance for medical reasons

Los Angeles police are set to present a case to prosecutors following Nick Reiner's arrest in the killings of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, which stunned their communities in Hollywood...

14m ago

