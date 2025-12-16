Man arrested after investigation into livestreaming of child sexual abuse
Posted December 16, 2025 12:16 pm.
A 62-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly half a dozen charges after an investigation into the livestreaming of child sexual abuse, Toronto police say.
The probe began in November 2025 and led to the arrest of Roy Almon, of Toronto, on December 11, 2025 after a search warrant was executed at a home in the York Mills Road and Leslie Street area.
Investigators allege Almon sought, and tried to arrange sex with minors. They also allege he was making child abuse material, which was shared online.
The allegations against him have not been tested in court.
Almon is facing the following charges:
- One count of Make Arrangement or Agreement with a Person to Commit the Offence of Sexual Assault with Respect to Another Person who is, or the Accused Believes is Under the Age of 16
- One count of Make Arrangement or Agreement with a Person to Commit the Offence of Make Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material with Respect to Another Person who is, or the Accused Believes is Under the Age of 18 years
- One count of Make Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material
- One count of Access Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material
- One count of Communicate with a Person for the Purpose of Obtaining for Consideration, the Sexual Services of a Person Under the Age of 18 years