Man arrested after investigation into livestreaming of child sexual abuse

A 62-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly half a dozen charges after an investigation into the livestreaming of child sexual abuse, Toronto police say.

The probe began in November 2025 and led to the arrest of Roy Almon, of Toronto, on December 11, 2025 after a search warrant was executed at a home in the York Mills Road and Leslie Street area.

Investigators allege Almon sought, and tried to arrange sex with minors. They also allege he was making child abuse material, which was shared online.

The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

Almon is facing the following charges: