Blue Jays further bolster bullpen with Tyler Rogers on 3-year deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have added a distinctive weapon to their bullpen, signing veteran reliever Tyler Rogers to a three‑year, $37 million contract.

The deal, which the team made official on Monday, includes a vesting option that could extend the agreement to four years and $48 million. Lefty reliever Justin Bruihl was designated for assignment to make room for Rogers on the 40-man roster.

Rogers, who turns 35 on Wednesday, has built a reputation as one of baseball’s most durable and reliable relievers. Since debuting with the San Francisco Giants in 2019, he has consistently ranked among the league leaders in appearances, pitching more than 70 innings dating back to the 2021 season.

His ability to handle heavy workloads without a significant dip in performance has made him a trusted option in high‑leverage situations. Rogers appeared in a career-high 81 games with the Giants and New York Mets in 2025, finishing with a 1.98 ERA and 48 strikeouts across 77 1/3 innings pitched.

Unlike traditional over‑the‑top or three‑quarter arm slots, Rogers releases the ball from just above the ground, creating extreme horizontal movement and a deceptive angle that hitters rarely encounter.

Tyler Rogers is maybe the most fascinating pitcher in all of baseball. He basically throws underhand, with men’s league velocity, and yet he literally led all qualified relievers in Stuff+ in 2025. pic.twitter.com/CirUATiGy0 — Jonah Birenbaum (@birenball) December 13, 2025

The best Tyler Rogers clip of all time. Enjoy.



Wishing him nothing but success in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/OZFl0k1OZ3 — Giant Hot Takes (@GiantHotTakes) December 13, 2025

The result is a steady diet of weak contact and ground balls. Rogers doesn’t rely on overpowering velocity—his fastball typically sits in the mid‑80s—but the unusual trajectory and late movement force batters to swing off‑plane.

Toronto’s front office has made bullpen depth a priority this offseason, having been linked to a few high-end arms, notably Edwin Diaz before he signed in Los Angeles and Robert Suarez, who joined the Atlanta Braves. Prior to signing Rogers, the Blue Jays acquired reliever Chase Lee from the Detroit Tigers and selected right-hander Spencer Miles from the Giants in the Rule 5 Draft.

Though additional moves are always possible, the Blue Jays are expected to enter the 2026 season with Jeff Hoffman as the team’s closer. High-leverage options include Louis Varland, Yimi Garcia and now Rogers, with lefties Brendon Little and Mason Fluharty.

Rogers is the latest free agent addition for the Blue Jays, following deals with starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce.