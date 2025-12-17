Canadian population edged lower in third quarter as non-permanent residents drop

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 17, 2025 12:15 pm.

Last Updated December 17, 2025 12:38 pm.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s population edged down 0.2 per cent in the third quarter as the drop in the number of non-permanent residents posted its largest decline on record.

The agency says preliminary estimates indicate the population fell by 76,068 people over the July 1 to Oct. 1 period to bring the number of people in Canada to 41,575,585.

The result compared with an increase of 231,803 people in the third quarter of 2024.

The overall drop came as the number of non-permanent residents in Canada fell by 176,479 in the third quarter, the largest decease since comparable records began in the third quarter of 1971. Net emigration amounted to a loss of 20,056 people.

However, the drop was partly offset by permanent immigration as Canada welcomed 102,867 immigrants in the quarter.

The natural increase, the measure of births minus deaths, totalled 17,600 for the quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

20 arrested, 134 charges laid in $25M Ontario auto theft probe targeting shipments to Middle East and West Africa

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have announced the dismantling of a criminal organization accused of trafficking stolen vehicles overseas, and the recovery...

updated

1h ago

Rob Reiner’s son Nick appears in court on 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner made his first court appearance Wednesday in Los Angeles on two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents. The 32-year-old did not enter a plea as he...

0m ago

Toronto gets a taste of mild air, December rain showers before winter tightens its grip

Toronto is in for a mixed bag of weather over the next few days, with a brief spell of milder air and rain arriving Thursday before colder conditions and flurries return heading into the weekend. Wednesday...

6h ago

Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez to resign amid ongoing crisis

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Pablo Rodriguez will resign amid allegations of wrongdoing about the leadership race he won in June. The decision was confirmed to The Canadian Press by two sources within...

2h ago

