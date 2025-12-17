Toronto is in for a mixed bag of weather over the next few days, with a brief spell of milder air and rain arriving Thursday before colder conditions and flurries return heading into the weekend.

Wednesday will be cloudy, with skies expected to clear later this afternoon. Winds will be strong from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h. Temperatures will reach a high of 5°C. Tonight, cloud cover increases again as temperatures dip to –3°C, with a wind chill making it feel closer to –5 °C overnight.

Thursday morning will bring mainly sunny skies, but increasing cloudiness is expected near noon. Winds will shift southeast at 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb to a milder high of 8°C, and by nightfall, rain moves in, with temperatures holding at a relatively mild low of 3°C.

Brief warmth will be short-lived

Friday is expected to be windy, with flurries throughout the day. The high will only reach 2°C. Overnight, skies remain cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries, and winds will stay strong as temperatures fall to –6°C.

Cloudy conditions continue, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries during the day. The high will hover around 0°C. Saturday night brings more unsettled weather, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries under cloudy skies. The low will be –4°C.

