18-year-old arrested in Whitby after firearm located in vehicle
Posted December 18, 2025 8:24 am.
Last Updated December 18, 2025 8:55 am.
An 18-year-old man was arrested after a firearm was located in a vehicle he was driving in Whitby, according to police.
Durham police say they initiated a traffic stop on Dec. 17, in the area of Dundas Street and Brock Street.
Investigators say they took the driver into custody after allegedly observing signs of alcohol impairment.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and police say they allegedly located a loaded handgun beside the driver’s seat.
Armaan Ali Osmani, 18, of Clarington was charged with numerous offences including impaired operation of conveyance, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.
He was held for a bail hearing.