18-year-old arrested in Whitby after firearm located in vehicle

An 18-year-old man was arrested after a firearm was located in a vehicle he was driving in Whitby, according to police.

Durham police say they initiated a traffic stop on Dec. 17, in the area of Dundas Street and Brock Street.

Investigators say they took the driver into custody after allegedly observing signs of alcohol impairment.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and police say they allegedly located a loaded handgun beside the driver’s seat.

Armaan Ali Osmani, 18, of Clarington was charged with numerous offences including impaired operation of conveyance, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

He was held for a bail hearing.