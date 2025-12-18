Canada changes regulations for chemicals used to make fentanyl, methamphetamine

Fentanyl that was seized last week is displayed before a news conference at RCMP headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Oct. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Health Canada says it has amended the regulations for precursor chemicals and manufacturing equipment used to make illegal synthetic drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Changes to the regulations under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act include mandatory reporting of suspicious transactions involving precursors, and requiring licensed companies to take “reasonable measures” to prevent the diversion of the chemicals.

A statement from Health Canada says the changes expand conditions for selling certain health products containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine to minimize the risk of diversion to illegal markets.

The agency says it is also decreasing the availability of drug manufacturing equipment such as pill presses and by requiring import registration for certain component parts.

Canada’s drug laws list dozens of chemicals, most of which have legal uses — such as in pharmaceuticals, fragrances and flavouring agents — that are also considered precursors to making illegal drugs.

Health Canada says the new measures aim to help disrupt illegal drug production by criminal organizations and ensure that border enforcement officials have the tools to stop the illegal importation of drug manufacturing equipment.

A summary of the new regulations says most of the overdose deaths in Canada involve illegally produced fentanyl, and that police have noticed an increase in illegal domestic production as well as the illegal importation and diversion of chemical ingredients and equipment.

“The amendments will help disrupt illegal domestic drug production by organized crime groups, not only decreasing the risk that these harmful drugs are present in Canada, but also decreasing the risk that they would be illegally exported to other countries,” the summary says.

Ephedrine and pseudoephedrine are two precursors that have an established history of misuse and diversion to the illegal production of methamphetamine.

Health Canada says natural health products and non-prescription drugs containing these precursors have been authorized for sale as decongestants, but there is evidence that some have been promoted and sold often to consumers who want to enhance athletic performance and increase weight loss and energy.

