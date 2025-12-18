Massive retail theft ring dismantled in three province police operation, 21 charged

Investigators say they recovered a significant quantity of stolen property, with preliminary estimates valuing the items at more than $1 million, as well as seizing six vehicles. (HP/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 18, 2025 1:17 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2025 1:42 pm.

Hamilton Police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation.

The investigation resulted in several coordinated raids, cross-country arrests, and more than $1 million in stolen goods seized, according to police.

The investigation, called Project Sommes, began in August 2025 after Hamilton police identified individuals linked to a series of large-scale thefts targeting multiple Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the city.

Police say they uncovered a criminal network tied to hundreds of thefts dating back to February 2024, with stolen merchandise trafficked to a Mississauga man who allegedly redistributed it to wholesalers, including AG Liquidation in Brampton.

Officers say they executed 16 search warrants across southern Ontario on Dec. 16.

Investigators say two suspects had flown to Vancouver days earlier and allegedly continued the theft spree there. Both were arrested by Vancouver police and will be brought back to Hamilton.

In total, 21 people now face 175 charges, including a 75-year-old and three youths under 18. Many of whom were already on release orders or had outstanding warrants at the time of arrest.

Police say they laid 175 charges among 21 individuals. (HP/HO)

Police, retailers warn of community impact

Deputy Chief Ryan Diodati of Hamilton Police says the impact of retail theft is “far from a victimless crime.”

“When retailers suffer repeated losses of this magnitude, the entire community feels the effects through higher prices and reduced product availability,” he said.

Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said the case reflects how organized retail crime is growing in Canada.

“Organized retail crime affects every corner of our communities, from local businesses to families who bear the cost of these losses,” Andrews said.

