Multiple deaths reported in fiery business jet crash at regional airport in North Carolina

This screengrab made from video provided by WSOC shows firefighting crews responding to a reported plane crash at a regional airport in Statesville, N.C., erupting in a large fire, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2025. (WSOC via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2025 11:47 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2025 1:22 pm.

A business jet crashed Thursday at a regional airport in North Carolina used by NASCAR teams and Fortune 500 companies, erupting in a large fire and killing multiple people, authorities said.

“I can confirm there were fatalities,” Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said, though he declined to say how many.

The Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport shortly after 10 a.m., about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Charlotte, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The crash occurred at the end of a runway, said airport director John Ferguson.

“The airport now is closed until further notice. It will take some time to get the debris off the runway,” Ferguson told reporters.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were investigating. AccuWeather says there was some drizzle and clouds at the time of the crash.

Video from WSOC-TV showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane.

The airport’s website states that it offers corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

Top Stories

Carney rolls eyes as Ford brags about anti-tariff ad that derailed U.S. trade negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford seem to be on the same page about a lot of important things, announcing a new agreement on Thursday that will speed up the approval of major infrastructure...

26m ago

Massive retail theft ring dismantled in three province police operation, 21 charged

Hamilton Police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation. The investigation resulted in...

1m ago

Ontario, Ottawa agree to speed up project approvals, including Ring of Fire mining

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed an agreement Thursday to speed up approval of major projects in the province under a "one project, one process, one decision" model. This...

12m ago

Freeze-thaw cycle to create more potholes across GTA

Toronto's ongoing swing between warm and cold weather is creating prime conditions for potholes and potentially hazardous travel. "We are into this freeze thaw cycle," CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha...

5h ago

