1 injured in 5-vehicle crash in Mississauga

One person is injured following a five-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Derry Road East and Tomken Road just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say a man suffered minor injuries. It’s not yet known if he was a driver or passenger in any of the vehicles.

The drivers of all vehicles remained at the scene following the collision, police say.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but it occurred amid rain and dropping temperatures in the GTA.