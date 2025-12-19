Man on lifetime driving ban arrested after fleeing RIDE stop in Mississauga

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Blair Titterson of Mississauga, was later located and taken into custody. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 19, 2025 8:50 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 8:52 am.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a man subject to a lifetime driving ban was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop during the annual Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the area of Britannia Road and Millcreek Drive, near Queen Street South, where RIDE officers pulled over a vehicle to check for impairment.

According to investigators, officers detected the odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath and requested a roadside breath sample. Instead, the driver allegedly sped away from the stop at a high rate of speed.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Blair Titterson of Mississauga, was later located and taken into custody. Police say Titterson is already subject to a lifetime driving ban stemming from prior convictions, including failing to provide a breath sample and driving while suspended.

The accused is required to attend court on new charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, operation while prohibited, and refusal to comply with a breath demand.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the authorities.

