Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

The collision occurred around 5:54 a.m. in the area of Evans Avenue and The West Mall, near Sherway Gardens.

Toronto paramedics transported a female pedestrian to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the TTC vehicle remained at the scene while officers conducted their investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the pedestrian, and we will support police as they investigate this matter,” a TTC spokesperson said. “We are also supporting the operator at this time.”

Road closures were implemented, including the closure of eastbound Evans Avenue at Sherway Gate.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the investigation continues.