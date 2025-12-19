Tiny homes find permanent spot in private Leslieville backyard

Tiny homes are shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Rhianne Campbell

Posted December 19, 2025 5:53 pm.

The man who provided a roof for those who need one the most is not letting the city slow him down. Four tiny homes erected in the backyard of Lazarus House and operated by Seeds of Hope Foundation have boosted the capacity at the emergency transitional home and made a difference in the lives of at least 22 people.

“Last night was my first night here,” said Magnus, who has lived on the streets for over three-and-a-half years while struggling with complex trauma, mental illness and addiction.

“Here, at least I have a roof over my head and a bathroom I can use that I’m not barred from, and I’m safe. So I’m very grateful to Seeds of Hope for treating me like a human being again, because I am.”

The collaboration is a welcome compromise for Ryan Donais, a construction worker who founded Tiny Tiny Homes. After setting up five of the micro-shelters in St. James Park for unhoused people earlier this year, he was forced to take them down following a cease-and-desist letter issued by the City.

A spokesperson at the time said that while the city appreciates Torontonians who care about people in need, the tiny shelters pose safety risks for those living inside and near them, and interfere with public use of the park as well as city staff’s outreach work.

Related:

“I started this because, come this February, I’m seven years sober. I spent 10 years on and off the streets, I know what it’s like to be outside, and I know what it’s like to be cold and have nowhere to go and nowhere to turn,” said Donais.

The 48 square foot homes are fully up to code, equipped with electricity, heat, a bed and shelving. Donais says the feedback from the community has been positive, but in a statement to CityNews, city officials say they’ve received two complaints and are now reviewing bylaws to determine any violations.

City officials also say it’s launched an Expression of Interest for organizations to submit proposals for a two-year pilot project to use micro shelters as part of the shelter system. Applications are set to close in February 2026.

Donais tells CityNews they are currently putting a proposal together to run that.

In the meantime, Donais is taking his compact shelter to the Sherbourne and Dundas neighbourhood with a new collaborative outreach trailer equipped with essentials for those in need.

