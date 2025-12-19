Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk backs Vice President JD Vance’s potential 2028 presidential bid

Erika Kirk speaks during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Matt Brown, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2025 11:37 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 11:55 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and the organization’s new leader, endorsed a potential presidential bid by Vice President JD Vance on the opening night of the conservative youth group’s annual conference.

After telling the cheering crowd that Turning Point would help keep Congress in Republican hands next year, she said, “We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.”

Vance would be the 48th president if he takes office after Trump.

Kirk’s statement on Thursday is the most explicit backing of Vance’s possible candidacy by a woman who has been positioned as a steward to her late husband’s legacy. Charlie Kirk had become a powerbroker and bridge builder within the conservative movement before he was assassinated in September.

Vance is set to speak to Turning Point on Sunday, the conference’s last day. The convention has featured the usual spectacle and energy that have characterized the organization’s events, but the proceedings have also been marred by intense infighting among conservative commentators and estranged allies who have turned on each other in the wake of Kirk’s death.

Matt Brown, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place in effect

Police in Niagara Region say an officer is in hospital after being shot in Welland on Friday morning and residents should stay indoors immediately. According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS),...

updated

9m ago

1 of 3 men charged in GTA hate-motivated extremism probe was allegedly working for ISIS to plan terror attacks: RCMP

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on...

53m ago

1 injured, 2 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in Etobicoke crash

One person has been taken to the hospital, and two others have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they received an Automated Licence Plate...

43m ago

Police arrest trio in violent carjacking spree; 18-year-old and 2 youths charged

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three males have been arrested and charged following a series of violent carjackings across the Region of Peel earlier this month. Authorities say multiple carjackings...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place in effect

Police in Niagara Region say an officer is in hospital after being shot in Welland on Friday morning and residents should stay indoors immediately. According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS),...

updated

9m ago

1 of 3 men charged in GTA hate-motivated extremism probe was allegedly working for ISIS to plan terror attacks: RCMP

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on...

53m ago

1 injured, 2 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in Etobicoke crash

One person has been taken to the hospital, and two others have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they received an Automated Licence Plate...

43m ago

Police arrest trio in violent carjacking spree; 18-year-old and 2 youths charged

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three males have been arrested and charged following a series of violent carjackings across the Region of Peel earlier this month. Authorities say multiple carjackings...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Tenants at East York apartment building demand rent refund over poor living conditions

Dozens of tenants at an East York apartment building have come together to file applications with the Landlord Tenant Board seeking rent abatement. Erica Natividad with the poor living conditions and the difficulty holding the landlord to account.

16h ago

0:58
More than a dozen arrested in interprovincial retail theft operation

Local Ontario police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation.

20h ago

1:12
Prime Minister Carney eyerolls at Ontario Premier Ford's tariff-ad defence

Prime Minister Mark Carney nervously chuckled when Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his tariff ad against the Trump administration, saying it was the 'best ad' to get the U.S. president's attention.

December 18, 2025 11:42 am EST EST

3:40
U.S. demands changes to Canadian policies for CUSMA renewal

Trump's trade representative Jamieson Greer has made a list of demands for Canada to meet in order to reach a CUSMA renewal, including changes to dairy, online news and alcohol policies.

December 18, 2025 11:13 am EST EST

2:15
Rollercoaster temps to bring icy conditions

Early morning sunshine on Thursday will give way to scattered showers and rain into the evening as the GTA sees mild temperatures before a drop on Friday.

December 17, 2025 7:55 pm EST EST

More Videos