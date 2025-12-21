Actor James Ransone, known for his role in ‘The Wire,’ dead at 46

FILE - Actor James Ransone, a cast member in "The Son of No One," poses at its premiere during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah, Friday, Jan. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2025 7:24 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2025 8:04 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Ransone, the actor who played Ziggy Sobotka in the HBO series “The Wire” and appeared in many other TV shows and movies, has died. He was 46.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office said in online records that Ransone died by suicide on Friday.

Ransone’s film credits include “It: Chapter Two,” “The Black Phone” and “Black Phone 2,” and he appeared in TV shows including the cop drama “Bosch” and “Poker Face.”

Messages seeking comment were left for representatives of Ransone on Sunday, as well as with a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office.

