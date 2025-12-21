Israeli Cabinet approves 19 new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2025 5:52 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2025 7:39 am.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Cabinet approved a proposal for 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, the far-right finance minister said on Sunday.

The settlements include two that were previously evacuated during a 2005 disengagement plan, according to Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, who has pushed a settlement expansion agenda in the West Bank.

It brings the total number of new settlements over the past two years to 69, Smotrich wrote on X.

The approval increases the number of settlements in the West Bank by nearly 50% during the current government’s tenure, from 141 in 2022 to 210 after the current approval, according to Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog group. Settlements are widely considered illegal under international law.

The approval comes as the U.S. is pushing Israel and Hamas to move ahead with the new phase of the Gaza ceasefire, which took effect Oct. 10. The U.S.-brokered plan calls for a possible “pathway” to a Palestinian state — something the settlements are aimed at preventing.

The Cabinet decision included a retroactive legalization of some previously established settlement outposts or neighborhoods of existing settlements, and the creation of settlements on land where Palestinians were evacuated, Peace Now said.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza — areas claimed by the Palestinians for a future state — in the 1967 war. It has settled over 500,000 Jews in the West Bank, in addition to over 200,000 more in contested east Jerusalem.

Israel’s government is dominated by far-right proponents of the settler movement, including Smotrich and Cabinet Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees the nation’s police force.

Settler expansion has been compounded by a surge of attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank in recent months.

During October’s olive harvest, settlers across the territory launched an average of eight attacks daily, according to the United Nations humanitarian office, the most since it began collecting data in 2006. The attacks continued in November, with the U.N. recording at least 136 more by Nov. 24.

Settlers burned cars, desecrated mosques, ransacked industrial plants and destroyed cropland. Israeli authorities have done little beyond issuing occasional condemnations of the violence.

___

Find more of AP’s Israel-Hamas coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

The Associated Press

Hundreds of public servants to learn about job cuts in the new year

OTTAWA — Federal public servants are expected to learn about job cuts in their departments when they return from their holiday break. Departments such as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Environment...

6m ago

TTC streetcar derailed after car crash on Richmond Street West

Toronto police are responding to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a TTC streetcar. The crash happened in the downtown core just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Bay Street...

DEVELOPING

36m ago

'Deeply disturbing': Canadian MPs shocked at treatment by Israeli border officials

Several members of a Canadian delegation that were denied entry to the West Bank last Tuesday are now back on Canadian soil.  The group of 30 delegates, including six Members of Parliament, was sponsored...

9h ago

Dramatic increase in Fintrac fines coming, but their effectiveness is less clear

TORONTO — The cost of doing business is set to go up, dramatically, for companies that don't keep a close eye on anti-money laundering obligations. A broad range of firms that handle large transactions,...

1h ago

2:12
Influenza cases on the rise as hospitalizations expected to surge

New data reveals influenza cases are skyrocketing across the country, with a surge of hospitalizations expected in the coming weeks. Rhianne Campbell has the latest from experts who are urging Canadians to get their flu shot.

14h ago

2:19
Man dead following shooting in Mississauga neighbourhood

A Mississauga neighbourhood, described by residents as quiet and safe, has left many shaken after gunfire left one man dead. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

1:03
Police appeal for help finding man who went missing two years ago

Toronto police say Taron Stepanyan left his Scarborough residence on December 23, 2023, and hasn’t been heard from since.

17h ago

1:13
Mississauga shooting leaves one man dead

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a shooting in Mississauga late Friday night.

17h ago

0:59
Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police

A 59-year-old man suspected of shooting a police officer has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a nearly 24-hour standoff in Welland, Ont.

14h ago

