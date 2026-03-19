Toronto Islamic Centre using ‘buddy system’ in wake of alleged Islamophobic incidents

Leaders at the Toronto Islamic Centre are sounding the alarm on rising incidents of Islamophobia after two alleged cases of assault on worshippers were reported within days of each other, one including an attack on a child.

By Ziad Arab-Oagley, OMNI News; and CityNews Staff

Posted March 19, 2026 12:03 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2026 12:17 pm.

The Toronto Islamic Centre is employing a buddy system to help keep its congregation safe after it says Islamophobic incidents targeted its worshippers during Ramadan.

The centre said in one incident just around midnight on Saturday, a 13-year-old boy was assaulted in front of his parents and siblings as the family of five were leaving after attending prayers at the mosque. In another incident a day later on Sunday, a worshipper was allegedly punched in the arm while walking home.

Both incidents were reported to police, the centre said, adding that when police arrived to the scene after Saturday’s alleged assault, a suspect was arrested.

ONMI News has reached out to Toronto police for details of Saturday’s arrest and what charges the suspect is facing. Police said they will respond when they have details to share.

It’s not yet known if police are investigating these alleged incidents as a hate crime.

In a statement, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) called the alleged incidents “disturbing” and is urging all leaders to condemn the rising wave of Islamophobia.

“These are truly disturbing incidents that have been increasing across the country this Ramadan and in recent years. We have been in contact with the TIC [Toronto Islamic Centre], which was the target of violent threats just weeks ago,” read the NCCM statement.

The centre said Wednesday it has now implemented a buddy system.

“Any worshipper in the evening or late at night who does feel a little bit nervous or anxious about walking home alone will be able to employ our buddy system and we’ll be able to walk with them within that certain radius of the mosque, just so that they don’t feel alone, or if something does happen, they’re not alone,” Shaffni Nalir, the general manager of the Toronto Islamic Centre, told OMNI News.

On Wednesday night, police addressed the congregation at the mosque, assuring the community these types of crimes are being taken seriously, and reminding everyone to report Islamophobic incidents.

“There are officers dedicated to this area as well. There’s a plan in place at 53 Division where we send officers here every day for visibility,” Const. Ralph Reloza, an officer with the Neighbourhood Community Officer Program, told the congregation.

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