Man accused of distributing sexual material to children at Toronto park

Police have release an image of a man who is wanted in a criminal harassment investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 21, 2025 12:18 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is accused of distributing sexual material to children at a park in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood.

According to investigators, the suspect attended Withrow Park, near Logan Avenue and Danforth Avenue on December 18, 2025.

Police say the man “distributed papers containing sexual and other inappropriate messaging to children in the park.”

He then fled the area and the parents of the children called police.

The suspect is described as six-foot, between the ages of 30 to 40 with a thin build and a short brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and a black and grey cross-body bag. He is wanted for criminal harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man critically injured in early morning Oshawa shooting: police

Police in Durham Region are investigating a shooting that sent one man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning. Authorities say they received a call just after 6 a.m. about...

2h ago

Police officer sent to hospital after Etobicoke car crash

A Toronto police officer was transported to a hospital Sunday morning with injuries stemming from a vehicle collision in Etobicoke. According to authorities, the officer was responding to a call at...

1h ago

TTC streetcar derailed after car crash on Richmond Street West

Toronto police responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a TTC streetcar early Sunday morning. The crash happened in the downtown core just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bay...

2h ago

Hundreds of public servants to learn about job cuts in the new year

OTTAWA — Federal public servants are expected to learn about job cuts in their departments when they return from their holiday break. Departments such as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Environment...

4h ago

Top Stories

1 man critically injured in early morning Oshawa shooting: police

Police in Durham Region are investigating a shooting that sent one man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning. Authorities say they received a call just after 6 a.m. about...

2h ago

Police officer sent to hospital after Etobicoke car crash

A Toronto police officer was transported to a hospital Sunday morning with injuries stemming from a vehicle collision in Etobicoke. According to authorities, the officer was responding to a call at...

1h ago

TTC streetcar derailed after car crash on Richmond Street West

Toronto police responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a TTC streetcar early Sunday morning. The crash happened in the downtown core just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bay...

2h ago

Hundreds of public servants to learn about job cuts in the new year

OTTAWA — Federal public servants are expected to learn about job cuts in their departments when they return from their holiday break. Departments such as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Environment...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Canadian MPs back in Canada after denied West Bank entry

Several members of a Canadian delegation that were denied entry to the West Bank last Tuesday returned Saturday night, expressing shock at the way they were treated by Israeli border officials.

13h ago

2:12
Influenza cases on the rise as hospitalizations expected to surge

New data reveals influenza cases are skyrocketing across the country, with a surge of hospitalizations expected in the coming weeks. Rhianne Campbell has the latest from experts who are urging Canadians to get their flu shot.

18h ago

2:19
Man dead following shooting in Mississauga neighbourhood

A Mississauga neighbourhood, described by residents as quiet and safe, has left many shaken after gunfire left one man dead. Catalina Gillies reports.

20h ago

1:03
Police appeal for help finding man who went missing two years ago

Toronto police say Taron Stepanyan left his Scarborough residence on December 23, 2023, and hasn’t been heard from since.

21h ago

1:13
Mississauga shooting leaves one man dead

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a shooting in Mississauga late Friday night.

21h ago

More Videos