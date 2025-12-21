Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is accused of distributing sexual material to children at a park in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood.

According to investigators, the suspect attended Withrow Park, near Logan Avenue and Danforth Avenue on December 18, 2025.

Police say the man “distributed papers containing sexual and other inappropriate messaging to children in the park.”

He then fled the area and the parents of the children called police.

The suspect is described as six-foot, between the ages of 30 to 40 with a thin build and a short brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and a black and grey cross-body bag. He is wanted for criminal harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.