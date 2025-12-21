Nets add to Raptors woes as Poeltl leaves game with back issues

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) blocks Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

By The Associated Press and Sportsnet staff

Posted December 21, 2025 8:50 pm.

 Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points, Noah Clowney added 19, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 96-81 on Sunday night.

Rookie Egor Demin had 16 points, and Nic Claxton finished with 12 for the Nets, who led by 15 points in the third quarter, fell behind early in the fourth and then surged ahead again.

Brandon Ingram finished with 19 points, and Immanuel Quickley added 17 points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have lost six of their last nine games after starting the season 15-7.

Brooklyn outscored Toronto 29-16 in the fourth quarter. The Nets allowed their lowest point total of the season.

Brooklyn led 60-45 midway through the third quarter before the Raptors went on a 20-7 run to close the period. The Nets were 0 for 7 from the field and turned the ball over five times during that stretch.

Toronto opened the fourth quarter with consecutive baskets from Jamison Battle and Collin Murray-Boyles to take a 69-67 lead before the Nets called a timeout with 10:55 to play.

After Battle’s dunk made it 73-72, Brooklyn responded and blitzed the Raptors with a 10-0 run, capped by Clowney’s 3-pointer with 7:22 left.

Ingram hit a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession before Claxton scored three consecutive baskets to extend the lead to 88-75 and put the game out of reach with 4:42 remaining.

Toronto center Jakob Poeltl was removed from the game during the first quarter due to a back injury.

Poeltl missed the Raptors’ two prior games as he continues to deal with a lingering back issue that has plagued him for much of the season.

He finished his short appearance, having played six minutes with two points and two rebounds.

UP NEXT

Raptors continue their three-game road trip in Miami on Tuesday.

SIU investigating after woman falls to her death from Toronto hotel balcony

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 58-year-old woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Toronto police were...

11m ago

Woman, 60, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Eglinton Ave. near DVP

A 60-year-old woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in the east end. Toronto police say a woman was exiting the northbound Don Valley Parkway at Eglinton Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Sunday when...

1h ago

'Living day by day': Local hotel saves Christmas for displaced Thorncliffe Park residents

It's been nearly a month since residents of two buildings in Thorncliffe Park were forced to evacuate due to one of the most peculiar fires in Toronto history. With Christmas just days away,...

3h ago

Man accused of distributing sexual material to children at Toronto park

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is accused of distributing sexual material to children at a park in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood. According to investigators, the suspect...

10h ago

