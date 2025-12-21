Enter stage right: Shaw Festival to bring productions to Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre

Graeme Somerville as Mr. Hubble, centre, with the cast of "A Christmas Carol" (Shaw Festival, 2025) are shown in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - David Cooper (Mandatory Credit) Shaw Festival; DAVID COOPER PHOTO

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted December 21, 2025 4:00 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2025 4:17 pm.

The Shaw Festival is hopping across the pond — just not the one you might be thinking of.

The theatre festival based in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., will take up a three-year artistic residency at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre next year, marking Shaw’s first entry into the busy theatre scene on the other side of Lake Ontario.

The company will continue its operations in Niagara Region, but the partnership allows it to also mount several productions each year at Toronto’s lakeside venue, starting in October 2026.

“There’s always been a certain reticence about taking us to Toronto as opposed to drawing Toronto down to us,” Tim Carroll, Shaw Festival’s artistic director, said in an interview ahead of Sunday’s announcement.

“But this feels like the perfect sweet spot of giving the community in Toronto enough of what we do to create the addiction. And then if they want to get a really big hit, they have to come down to us.”

As it stands, he said, about a third of the Shaw’s audiences are local to Niagara Region, a third come up from the United States, and many of the rest are from Toronto, roughly 130 kilometres away.

The news was announced ahead of the Shaw’s Sunday performance of “A Christmas Carol,” which was also the last show to be staged at the historic Royal George Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake before it’s rebuilt.

The venue, one of four theatres where the Shaw operates, was constructed during the First World War for soldiers training in Niagara Region, and was always meant to be temporary.

Now more than a century old, its clay foundation is failing.

The rebuild is expected to take about 30 months and cost upwards of $75-million.

It comes as the Shaw is reimagining its role. Earlier this year, it launched the campaign All. Together. Now., which includes a plan to get more people involved in the arts through classes and residency programs.

Carroll sees it as a way to build community and strengthen people’s connection to the Shaw.

That’s part of why the partnership with the Harbourfront Centre made so much sense, he said.

“We just really immediately felt that this would be a great synergy, that there’s such a focus on community at the Harbourfront and what they’re doing,” Carroll said.

“Our focus is on really connecting people and trying to get people back into live conversation.”

Like the Shaw, the Harbourfront Centre has been in a period of transformation.

The sprawling campus on Toronto’s waterfront had been struggling financially, so Harbourfront Centre CEO Cathy Loblaw was hired more than a year ago to help balance the books.

The organization stopped financially supporting two key draws to the picturesque grounds — the Power Plant contemporary art gallery and the Toronto International Festival of Authors — but brought back buskers and introduced a farmers market in the summer months.

It’s also due to become the temporary home of the Ontario Science Centre next year, after the provincial government abruptly closed the interactive museum last year, citing an engineering report about the building’s roof.

As for the partnership with the Shaw, it feels like a return to form in some ways, Loblaw said.

Back in 1998, Soulpepper Theatre had its inaugural season at the Harbourfront Centre before eventually relocating to the Young Centre for the Performing Arts in the Distillery District.

“It’s going back to our roots, but also stepping forward in a fresh new partnership — and a partnership that will bring new audiences to the Shaw,” Loblaw said.

Show titles and ticket information are due to be announced in March, with the first performances beginning in October.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman critically injured as multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of Eglinton Ave. near DVP

A female driver has suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in the east end. Police say the crash, believed to have involved as many as four vehicles, occurred just after 4 p.m. on...

0m ago

Man accused of distributing sexual material to children at Toronto park

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is accused of distributing sexual material to children at a park in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood. According to investigators, the suspect...

4h ago

'It just disappeared': How Meta's safety crackdown upended one Canadian woman's life

A realtor in B.C. has had her life upended after having her social media accounts suspended and being accused of child exploitation.

23h ago

Man in his 30s critically injured in early morning Oshawa shooting: police

A man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Oshawa. Police in Durham Region say they received a call just after 6 a.m. about an armed person in the area of Simcoe Street North...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman critically injured as multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of Eglinton Ave. near DVP

A female driver has suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in the east end. Police say the crash, believed to have involved as many as four vehicles, occurred just after 4 p.m. on...

0m ago

Man accused of distributing sexual material to children at Toronto park

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is accused of distributing sexual material to children at a park in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood. According to investigators, the suspect...

4h ago

'It just disappeared': How Meta's safety crackdown upended one Canadian woman's life

A realtor in B.C. has had her life upended after having her social media accounts suspended and being accused of child exploitation.

23h ago

Man in his 30s critically injured in early morning Oshawa shooting: police

A man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Oshawa. Police in Durham Region say they received a call just after 6 a.m. about an armed person in the area of Simcoe Street North...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Canadian MPs back in Canada after denied West Bank entry

Several members of a Canadian delegation that were denied entry to the West Bank last Tuesday returned Saturday night, expressing shock at the way they were treated by Israeli border officials.

3h ago

2:12
Influenza cases on the rise as hospitalizations expected to surge

New data reveals influenza cases are skyrocketing across the country, with a surge of hospitalizations expected in the coming weeks. Rhianne Campbell has the latest from experts who are urging Canadians to get their flu shot.

3h ago

2:19
Man dead following shooting in Mississauga neighbourhood

A Mississauga neighbourhood, described by residents as quiet and safe, has left many shaken after gunfire left one man dead. Catalina Gillies reports.

December 20, 2025 5:08 pm EST EST

1:03
Police appeal for help finding man who went missing two years ago

Toronto police say Taron Stepanyan left his Scarborough residence on December 23, 2023, and hasn’t been heard from since.

December 20, 2025 4:07 pm EST EST

1:13
Mississauga shooting leaves one man dead

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a shooting in Mississauga late Friday night.

December 20, 2025 3:54 pm EST EST

More Videos