2 injured in North York high-rise fire

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a high-rise apartment building in North York Monday morning.

Fire crews were calling to the building on Jane Street near Troutbrooke Drive around 3:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and found the fire was contained to the fourth floor.

Two adults were found in the fourth floor stairwell and were taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The blaze has since been put out.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.