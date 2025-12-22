Canadian authorities have arrested and charged two men who are accused of using online classified advertisements to recruit women to smuggle illegal drugs out of the country.

A joint investigation between the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency began in April 2025 after two women were arrested in Nigeria for attempting to transport cannabis. The probe lasted nine months and authorities say they were able to intercept and disrupt the operation before an illegal shipment of 29 kilograms worth of cannabis could leave Canada through Toronto Pearson Airport .

Authorities say the women had been targeted through ads posted on the classifieds website “LeoList.”

“The ads promised up to $20,000 in exchange for travelling in and out of Canada while carrying illicit drugs,” investigators wrote in a news release issued on Monday.

As a result of their investigation, authorities arrested 48-year-old Charles Adewoye of Toronto and 25-year-old Shamaarke Jafar Ismail of the United Kingdom.

Adewoye faces two charges, including exportation of cannabis and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Meanwhile, Ismail was charged with three offences: possession of cannabis for the purpose of exporting, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Both men were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court on January 16, 2025.

“This investigation demonstrates the importance of proactive policing in detecting and dismantling criminal operations that exploit vulnerable individuals,” said Dale Foote, superintendent of federal policing and Central Region Border Integrity. “The recruitment of unsuspecting community members for high-risk criminal activity is deeply concerning, and we are committed to pursuing anyone who engages in this behaviour.”

“Organized crime preys on the vulnerable,” said Lisa Janes, regional director general of the CBSA’s GTA detachment. “This case demonstrates the real cost of engaging in criminal activity.”

“The CBSA works in close collaboration with local and international law enforcement agencies to disrupt crime, keep Canada’s border strong, and stop those who try to endanger our communities,” Janes added. “Information sharing with our partners is vital to border security and contributes to tackling head-on the international organized crime problem of networks operating across many countries.”