2 men accused of using online ads to lure women into becoming overseas drug mules

A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the uniform of a CBSA officer at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, October 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 22, 2025 12:08 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2025 1:18 pm.

Canadian authorities have arrested and charged two men who are accused of using online classified advertisements to recruit women to smuggle illegal drugs out of the country.

A joint investigation between the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency began in April 2025 after two women were arrested in Nigeria for attempting to transport cannabis. The probe lasted nine months and authorities say they were able to intercept and disrupt the operation before an illegal shipment of 29 kilograms worth of cannabis could leave Canada through Toronto Pearson Airport .

Authorities say the women had been targeted through ads posted on the classifieds website “LeoList.”

“The ads promised up to $20,000 in exchange for travelling in and out of Canada while carrying illicit drugs,” investigators wrote in a news release issued on Monday.

As a result of their investigation, authorities arrested 48-year-old Charles Adewoye of Toronto and 25-year-old Shamaarke Jafar Ismail of the United Kingdom.

Adewoye faces two charges, including exportation of cannabis and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Meanwhile, Ismail was charged with three offences: possession of cannabis for the purpose of exporting, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Both men were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court on January 16, 2025.

“This investigation demonstrates the importance of proactive policing in detecting and dismantling criminal operations that exploit vulnerable individuals,” said Dale Foote, superintendent of federal policing and Central Region Border Integrity. “The recruitment of unsuspecting community members for high-risk criminal activity is deeply concerning, and we are committed to pursuing anyone who engages in this behaviour.”

“Organized crime preys on the vulnerable,” said Lisa Janes, regional director general of the CBSA’s GTA detachment. “This case demonstrates the real cost of engaging in criminal activity.”

“The CBSA works in close collaboration with local and international law enforcement agencies to disrupt crime, keep Canada’s border strong, and stop those who try to endanger our communities,” Janes added. “Information sharing with our partners is vital to border security and contributes to tackling head-on the international organized crime problem of networks operating across many countries.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney names investment banker Mark Wiseman as next U.S. ambassador

Prime Minister Mark Carney is appointing a global investment banker and pension fund manager to be Canada's next ambassador in Washington. Carney's office says Mark Wiseman will take the role on Feb....

breaking

53m ago

Drugs, guns, cars and $300K seized by police in GTA crime investigation

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago. In December 2024,...

1h ago

Canada Post, union reach tentative agreements

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says it has reached tentative agreements with Canada Post for the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units. “The...

23m ago

Male injured in Kensington Market shooting

A male has been injured after a shooting in Kensington Market early Monday morning. Toronto police say they were called to Augusta Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The male victim,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Carney names investment banker Mark Wiseman as next U.S. ambassador

Prime Minister Mark Carney is appointing a global investment banker and pension fund manager to be Canada's next ambassador in Washington. Carney's office says Mark Wiseman will take the role on Feb....

breaking

53m ago

Drugs, guns, cars and $300K seized by police in GTA crime investigation

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago. In December 2024,...

1h ago

Canada Post, union reach tentative agreements

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says it has reached tentative agreements with Canada Post for the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units. “The...

23m ago

Male injured in Kensington Market shooting

A male has been injured after a shooting in Kensington Market early Monday morning. Toronto police say they were called to Augusta Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The male victim,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
First day of winter ushers in milder temperatures

Cold and blustery official start to winter, but milder temperatures are on the way leading up to Christmas Day.

18h ago

2:36
Local hotel saves Christmas for displaced Thorncliffe Park residents

Rhianne Campbell speaks with residents displaced by a fire at two buildings in Thorncliffe Park as they prepare to celebrate Christmas outside of their homes.

20h ago

0:43
Man critically injured in Oshawa shooting

A man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in Oshawa.

22h ago

1:38
Canadian MPs back in Canada after denied West Bank entry

Several members of a Canadian delegation that were denied entry to the West Bank last Tuesday returned Saturday night, expressing shock at the way they were treated by Israeli border officials.

December 21, 2025 1:50 pm EST EST

2:41
U.S. launches strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

The U.S. military has struck more than 70 ISIS targets in Syria, according to the Pentagon and U.S. President Donald Trump. KArling Donoghue reports.

December 20, 2025 8:45 pm EST EST

More Videos