Gaza advocates urge Canada not to ignore persistent suffering amid partial ceasefire

A child rides his tricycle along an alley of a makeshift tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2025 12:26 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 12:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Advocates for Palestinians are urging Ottawa to do more for a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying the release of Israeli hostages hasn’t stopped preventable deaths and violence in the enclave.

Doctors for Humanity co-chair Aliya Khan was among activists at a Parliament Hill press conference today who say Canada needs to increase pressure on Israel to stop ceasefire violations, and push harder for humanitarian aid.

Khan says the October ceasefire that led to the release of Israeli hostages has not improved the situation for Palestinians in Gaza, arguing it has only moved attention away from the suffering.

The world’s major famine-monitoring organization, the IPC, declared last Friday that the food situation remains critical in Gaza, but shifted its classification of the territory from its most severe rating to the second-most severe because of more aid access.

Catherine Classe, who co-leads Doctors for Humanity, says the situation has not improved, with children dying of hypothermia and medical clinics lacking antibiotics and surgical equipment.

Israel blames Hamas for ceasefire violations and insists it is upholding humanitarian law, despite a torrent of criticism over the country’s high death count in Gaza and persistent barriers to having a massive uptick in aid trucks reaching the territory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

1h ago

FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation

OTTAWA — The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York sought an interview with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for connections to Canadian sex offender and fashion mogul Peter...

59m ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

1h ago

Man killed after being stabbed multiple times in Oshawa: police

Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Oshawa early Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. about...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

1h ago

FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation

OTTAWA — The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York sought an interview with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for connections to Canadian sex offender and fashion mogul Peter...

59m ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

1h ago

Man killed after being stabbed multiple times in Oshawa: police

Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Oshawa early Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. about...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Snow and rain ahead for Tuesday morning

The GTA will see snow starting at midnight on Tuesday and into the morning commute before it switches into rain with dry conditions by the afternoon.

17h ago

2:40
Parents on edge as Ford government launches review of underused schools

Parents are on edge as the Ford government launches a review of underused schools in supervised boards. As Tina Yazdani reports, the move has fueled concerns about what could happen to smaller specialty schools.

6h ago

0:47
Eight people arrested in major GTA drug trafficking bust

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

December 22, 2025 12:40 pm EST EST

0:34
Woman fatally falls from Downtown Toronto hotel balcony

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 58-year-old woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core.

December 22, 2025 11:09 am EST EST

2:03
First day of winter ushers in milder temperatures

Cold and blustery official start to winter, but milder temperatures are on the way leading up to Christmas Day.

December 21, 2025 6:59 pm EST EST

More Videos