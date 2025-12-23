GTA Catholic priest charged with sexual offences, removed from ministry: archdiocese

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2025 3:09 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 3:12 pm.

A Catholic priest in Brampton, Ont., has been charged with sexual offences and removed from the ministry, the Archdiocese of Toronto says.

It says James Cherickal is accused of one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference, an offence that applies when the victim is under 16 years old. 

A statement the archdiocese posted on its website over the weekend says Peel Regional Police laid the charges on Thursday.

Police confirmed Tuesday that “the individual in question was arrested and charged.”

“As the matter is now before the courts, and to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information can be provided at this time,” Peel police said in a statement 

The archdiocese statement says Cherickal was most recently attached to St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Brampton, and also served at other parishes across the Greater Toronto Area in the past three decades, including in Mississauga and Scarborough.

It says the decision to remove Cherickal from the pastoral ministry was made in accordance with its protocols and procedures relating to allegations of misconduct.

“As with any accused in our Canadian legal system, he is considered innocent until proven guilty and entitled to due process,” the statement reads.

“The Archdiocese of Toronto looks upon any accusation of misconduct as an urgent matter that requires serious attention.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025. 

