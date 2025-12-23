Most Ontarians wait more than three months for specialist or diagnostic test: poll

A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2025 9:50 am.

A new poll suggests Ontarians are waiting too long for diagnostic tests and specialist appointments, causing unnecessary stress and putting patients’ health at risk.

The poll conducted by Abacus Data and released Tuesday says 33 per cent of respondents waited more than six months to see a specialist or get a diagnostic test and another 37 per cent waited three to six months.

Ontario Health says the average duration a patient with a non-emergent condition should be waiting for a diagnostic scan is between two and 28 days, depending on their priority.

Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information this year shows this is an issue of national concern, with diagnostic imaging wait times across the country still longer than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Abacus poll is funded by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which represents more than 18,000 family physicians and medical students. 

The group is calling for a centralized system that allows family doctors to electronically manage patient referrals and prioritize cases based on urgency.

Ninety-five per cent of respondents were in favour of this modernized approach, which the Ontario Medical Association also called for in 2023.

The poll surveyed 1,500 Ontario residents between Nov. 20 and 27. The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

Top Stories

Man killed after being stabbed multiple times in Oshawa: police

Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Oshawa early Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. about...

updated

7m ago

2 critically injured in Scarborough fire

Two people have been critically injured in a house fire in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Snowball Crescent near Sheppard Avenue and Washburn Way around 5:30 a.m....

19m ago

Messy commute Tuesday after snow, mixed precipitation falls overnight in Toronto

Drivers had a slow commute Tuesday morning as snow mixed with freezing rain fell overnight. An Alberta Clipper coming though the area last night brought some light snow combined with freezing rain an...

1h ago

Ontario lawyer arrested in Ryan Wedding case granted bail

An Ontario lawyer accused of playing a key role in an international drug smuggling network has been granted bail ahead of his extradition hearing. Deepak Paradkar, 62, is one of several Canadians arrested...

2m ago

