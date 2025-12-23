2 critically injured in Scarborough fire

Two people have been critically injured in a house fire in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Snowball Crescent near Sheppard Avenue and Washburn Way around 5:30 a.m. to the two-alarm fire.

Two occupants of the home were rescued from the second floor by fire crews. They were rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

The fire is still active on the main floor of the home.

It’s unknown if anyone else is still inside the house.

More to come