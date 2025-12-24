DOJ says it may need a ‘few more weeks’ to finish release of Epstein files despite Dec. 19 deadline

This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 24, 2025 2:19 pm.

Last Updated December 24, 2025 3:39 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that finishing the release of all of the Jeffrey Epstein files could take a “few more weeks,” further delaying compliance with a Dec. 19 deadline set by Congress.

The department said the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, as well as the FBI, found more than a million more documents that could be relevant to the Epstein case. DOJ did not say in its statement when they were informed of those new files.

DOJ insisted in its statement that its lawyers are “working around the clock” to review those documents and make the redactions required under the law, passed nearly unanimously by Congress last month.

“We will release the documents as soon as possible,” the department said. “Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 2 in hospital after vehicle crashes into North York building

Toronto police say the vehicle crashed into a building near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

46m ago

Man wanted after York Regional Police say 'unprovoked' assault happened at Vaughan plaza

York Regional Police officers say the incident in Vaughan happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday near Mable Smith Way and Interchange Way.

4h ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks immediate release from prison in appeals argument

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs urged a federal appeals court in New York late Tuesday to order his immediate release from prison and reverse his conviction on prostitution-related...

7h ago

5 facing charges for allegedly stealing over $2M in merchandise from Ajax Amazon centre

Five people, including two Amazon employees, have been charged for allegedly stealing over $2 million in merchandise from an Amazon fulfillment centre in Ajax. Durham police launched an investigation...

5h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 2 in hospital after vehicle crashes into North York building

Toronto police say the vehicle crashed into a building near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

46m ago

Man wanted after York Regional Police say 'unprovoked' assault happened at Vaughan plaza

York Regional Police officers say the incident in Vaughan happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday near Mable Smith Way and Interchange Way.

4h ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks immediate release from prison in appeals argument

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs urged a federal appeals court in New York late Tuesday to order his immediate release from prison and reverse his conviction on prostitution-related...

7h ago

5 facing charges for allegedly stealing over $2M in merchandise from Ajax Amazon centre

Five people, including two Amazon employees, have been charged for allegedly stealing over $2 million in merchandise from an Amazon fulfillment centre in Ajax. Durham police launched an investigation...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:23
Highway 401 crash leaves transport truck driver in life-threatening condition

A transport truck driver has been rushed to hospital after two collisions in the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering.

6h ago

2:56
Quiet Christmas Eve ahead of a potential storm

Toronto will see calm conditions and a high of 0 °C on Xmas Eve, perfect for last minute shopping, just ahead of a potential storm set to take place on Boxing Day Friday.

20h ago

2:31
An unexpected package found at local church

The priest at St. Monica's Parish is grateful for the quick response when an infant was found inside a shoebox just before Sunday mass. Baby was cared until taken to Sick Kids Hospital for care by authorities.

22h ago

1:42
Newborn baby found in shoebox left at Toronto church

A Catholic church in midtown reported finding a newborn baby in a shoebox inside the congregation, the child and its mother are being treated in hospital.

December 23, 2025 2:45 pm EST EST

1:36
GTA under gusty winds warning as temperatures drop

Stella Acquisto breaks down the seven-day forecast ahead of the holidays as gusty winds are set to sweep in for parts of the GTA.

December 23, 2025 11:33 am EST EST

More Videos