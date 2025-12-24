Government suspending ban on single-use plastic exports

Plastic straws are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. on Monday, June 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

By Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Posted December 24, 2025 10:45 am.

Last Updated December 24, 2025 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is suspending the planned export ban on single-use plastics due to tariffs and supply chain issues “creating significant pressure on the domestic economy.”

The government launched a 70-day consultation about not moving forward with the single-use plastic export ban on Saturday through the Canada Gazette.

The government says the progress on environmental benefit expected with the export ban is not proportional to the economic impact.

The plastic sector generated $35 billion in revenue shipping single use plastics in 2023, according the notice in the Gazette.

The posting notes that while many producers of single-use plastics have shifted toward making paper, fibre and compostable alternatives, a “significant number” of producers have not made the conversions.

The government says a majority of these operations are small businesses and stopping the export ban would minimize losses associated with shuttered production lines and stranded manufacturing assets.

Businesses that continue to produce single-use plastics will have to keep records for five years showing that products have or will be exported.

The domestic ban on single-use plastics such as grocery bags, straws, cutlery and ring carriers for cans remains in place.

The government notice in the Gazette says the effect on domestic plastic pollution is expected to be “negligible.”

On the international side, the Gazette posting says that single-use plastics are a global market and removing Canadian products means customers will find another supplier, so the government does not expect international plastic pollution to change as a result of a Canadian export ban.

The export ban had been scheduled to take effect Dec. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2025.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Collision closes express lanes on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A transport truck driver has been rushed to hospital after two collisions in the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the highway between...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Freeze your buns off with The Bentway polar bear skate

If shopping isn't your cup of tea this Boxing Day weekend, there's still lots of fun things to do. Most attractions will have opened their doors again after being closed on Christmas as well. You can...

3h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney's holiday message to Canadians

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the holiday season is a time to slow down and reflect and to reconnect with loved ones. In a recorded message to Canadians, he says the holidays remind people...

16m ago

1 charged, another wanted in Oshawa fatal stabbing

Durham Regional Police say the victim was found in the Park Road South and John Street West area of Oshawa early Tuesday.

3m ago

Top Stories

Collision closes express lanes on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A transport truck driver has been rushed to hospital after two collisions in the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the highway between...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Freeze your buns off with The Bentway polar bear skate

If shopping isn't your cup of tea this Boxing Day weekend, there's still lots of fun things to do. Most attractions will have opened their doors again after being closed on Christmas as well. You can...

3h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney's holiday message to Canadians

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the holiday season is a time to slow down and reflect and to reconnect with loved ones. In a recorded message to Canadians, he says the holidays remind people...

16m ago

1 charged, another wanted in Oshawa fatal stabbing

Durham Regional Police say the victim was found in the Park Road South and John Street West area of Oshawa early Tuesday.

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Quiet Christmas Eve ahead of a potential storm

Toronto will see calm conditions and a high of 0 °C on Xmas Eve, perfect for last minute shopping, just ahead of a potential storm set to take place on Boxing Day Friday.

15h ago

2:48
Scarborough house fire leaves two critically injured

A man and woman are fighting for their lives in hospital after an early morning fire inside a Scarborough home. Afua Baah has the details from fire officials and neighbours devastated to hear about tragedy happening happening at the height of holiday

17h ago

2:31
An unexpected package found at local church

The priest at St. Monica's Parish is grateful for the quick response when an infant was found inside a shoebox just before Sunday mass. Baby was cared until taken to Sick Kids Hospital for care by authorities.

18h ago

1:42
Newborn baby found in shoebox left at Toronto church

A Catholic church in midtown reported finding a newborn baby in a shoebox inside the congregation, the child and its mother are being treated in hospital.

21h ago

1:36
GTA under gusty winds warning as temperatures drop

Stella Acquisto breaks down the seven-day forecast ahead of the holidays as gusty winds are set to sweep in for parts of the GTA.

December 23, 2025 11:33 am EST EST

More Videos