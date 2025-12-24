Toronto police working to identify pedestrian struck by vehicle in Yorkville

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle last week in Yorkville.

The woman, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a northbound Chrysler while in the curb lane on Avenue Road near Yorkville Avenue around 2 a.m. last Friday.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Officers haven’t been able to identify the pedestrian. She’s described as between 40 to 55 years old with a thin build and dark, greying hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.