Toronto police working to identify pedestrian struck by vehicle in Yorkville
Posted December 24, 2025 10:09 am.
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle last week in Yorkville.
The woman, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a northbound Chrysler while in the curb lane on Avenue Road near Yorkville Avenue around 2 a.m. last Friday.
She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver involved remained on the scene.
Officers haven’t been able to identify the pedestrian. She’s described as between 40 to 55 years old with a thin build and dark, greying hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.